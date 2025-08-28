MENAFN - Pressat)Alastair Campbell on Trash Talk with Count Binface

On the latest edition of Trash Talk with Count Binface, former Downing Street Director of Communications and Strategy Alastair Campbell became the latest human to help the ruler of Sigma IX in his attempts to conquer Earth through democracy.

The pair spoke about the current bin fire of world politics, Kier Starmer's first year in power, the runaway success of The Rest is Politics and Count Binface's future run for the Mayoralty of Croydon.

Alastair Campbell asserted that his old colleague Tony Blair would beat Nigel Farage in the 2029 election. When asked; "In a 2029 election, do you reckon your old mate Tony Blair would beat Farage if he came back as Labour leader?" Campbell replied: "Google Tony Blair slapping down Nigel Farage in the European Parliament, I think you'll find your answer"

Having already polled 117,000 votes in UK elections Count Binface has once again set his sights on standing for office. But Alastair, true to form, didn't stop there - encouraging Count Binface to run for bigger office on the international scene:

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: "Look, I've got nothing against Mayors and I've got nothing agains Croydon, but I wonder if you shouldn't think bigger than that."

"I wonder if the way to think of this is to find a really corrupt country and as it were put your 117,000 votes in a box and take them to a place where you can say that these are actually still eligible in another election. I think Trump might be up for that because he tried to do it in Georgia, didn't he?"

Count Binface even proposed standing against the Speaker of the House of Commons - Sir Lindsay Hoyle...

ALASTAIR CAMPBELL: "That's a very interesting concept.”

NOTES TO EDITORS:

Trash Talk with Count Binface is a weekly podcast from Count Binface - the leader of Sigma IX and leader of The Count Binface political party in the UK.

Previous guests have included Ian Hislop, Professor Alice Roberts, Stewart Lee, Matthew Wright, Mark Gatiss & Sir Ian Rankin.

During last year's General Election the podcast was the home of the election dabate between new anchor Simon McCoy and Count Binface - necessary as none of the 'Mainstream Media' would invite Count Binface to their debates.

Count Binface has run against Baroness May, Boris Johnson and Rishi Sunak in General Elections and against Sir Sadiq Khan in two London Mayoral Elections. He has amassed 117,000 votes during his candidacies.

Famous for his manifesto pledges Count Binface has promised to cap the price of croissants at £1.10, nationalise Adele, build at least one affordable house and has already signed a treaty with the Crown and Treaty pub in Uxbridge to move the hand-dryer in the men's toilets to a more sensible location.

Trash Talk with Count Binface is available on all podcast platforms.