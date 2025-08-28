Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Shaza Hotels, The Signature of Refined Hospitality


2025-08-28 08:05:55
(MENAFN- Evops-PR) Dubai, UAE (28 August 2025) – Shaza Hotels occupies a unique space in the hospitality landscape, a brand that celebrates Arabian elegance through its culture and storytelling, while operating to world-class international standards.
Every Shaza property is a carefully crafted narrative, brought to life through architecture, interiors, and guest experiences that reflect the cultural richness of the Silk Route. This attention to detail creates not just beautiful spaces, but destinations with personality and presence.
The brand’s leadership combines decades of luxury hotel expertise with a deep understanding of cultural positioning, enabling Shaza to deliver strong returns for owners without sacrificing the artistry that defines it.
Shaji Abu Salih, Vice President, Business Development and Growth, Shaza Hotels and Mysk by Shaza, said, "Our promise is simple. We create hotels that are commercially successful, visually distinctive, and emotionally resonant. We have never aimed to be the largest luxury brand, we aim to be the most distinctive, the one guests remember, talk about, and seek out."
For developers and owners seeking a partner who can deliver both prestige and performance, Shaza Hotels offers a concept that is proven, adaptable, and impossible to replicate. With a strategy that prizes selectivity over scale, Shaza is building not just a portfolio, but a collection of future classics.
Shaza’s growth focus is on leisure destinations and urban centres where cultural depth meets market potential. Each new property is envisioned as a landmark, a place that captivates locals as much as it inspires travellers.

MENAFN28082025004227004008ID1109988307

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search