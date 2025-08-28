Magma Silver Launches AGORACOM Cashless AI Marketing Program And Verified Discussion Forum

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 28, 2025) - Magma Silver Corp. (TSXV: MGMA) (OTCQB: MAGMF) (FSE: BC21) (WKN: A411DV) (the "" or "") announces the launch of a 12-month online marketing campaign with AGORACOM (the "") that will feature industry-leading AI generated content to reach investors of all demographics around the world. In addition, Magma will launch a Verified Forum on AGORACOM's platform that will provide moderated, civilized engagement between management and shareholders. The Company will pay $0 in cash for the program, utilizing AGORACOM's cashless, fully compliant shares-for-services program.

As a pioneer of online investor relations and digital marketing for over 25 years, AGORACOM launched its AI Content Showcase on January 23, 2025. AGORACOM demonstrated how the use of Artificial Intelligence content will provide Magma with an ability to tell the Company's story to a global investor audience, including:



Stephen Barley, CEO & Executive Chairman of Magma Silver Corp., stated, "At Magma Silver, we're focused on unlocking the potential of silver and gold in Peru. Sharing our progress at the Niñobamba project is important, but traditional updates didn't always capture the story. AGORACOM's Artificial Intelligence content will help us connect more directly with investors, making sure our vision for advancing Niñobamba and creating lasting value in precious metals reaches the right audiences."

Magma will receive significant exposure through continuous brand impressions, content marketing, and social media engagement across the entire AGORACOM network.

AGORACOM Verified Forums for civil engagement between shareholders and management completes the engagement cycle by providing stakeholders with a community that provides full transparency and communications efficiency for companies and FUD protection from nefarious investors who use misinformation and disinformation to hurt companies.

George Tsiolis, Founder of AGORACOM, stated, "By integrating AI content with verified forums, we are addressing key communication challenges faced by small cap public companies. With artificial intelligence accelerating at exponential rates, small cap companies would have been left behind due to their lack of resources. AGORACOM's platform helps bridge that gap, enabling small cap firms to manage their messaging and investor engagement more effectively."

FEES : $CDN 125,000 + HST. $25,000 worth of shares (+HST) will be issued in 5 instalments:



$25,000 + HST shares for services at Commencement

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the third month: Nov 28, 2025

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the sixth month: Feb 28, 2026

$25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the ninth month: May 28. 2026 $25,000 + HST shares for services at the end of the term: Aug 28, 2026

The deemed price of the securities to be issued will be determined after the date services are provided to the advertiser in each period, calculated using the closing price on the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") on each of the dates as stated above. Although AGORACOM has pre-cleared the foregoing shares-for-services compensation structure with the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of Magma common shares to AGORACOM by the Company remains subject to TSXV acceptance.

Magma Silver Corp. is a natural resources exploration company with a focus on acquiring, exploring, developing, and operating precious metal mining projects. Listed on the TSV Venture Exchange ("MGMA"), OTCQB ("MAGMF"), and Frankfurt Exchange ("BC21"), the Company's primary focus is on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver-gold project in the mining-friendly country of Peru. Niñobamba spans an 8 km mineralized corridor in a prolific geological belt of a high-sulphidation epithermal system . Extensive exploration by Newmont Corporation, AngloGold Ashanti Limited, Bear Creek Mining Corporation and others, has demonstrated significant resource potential with over C$14.5 million invested to date. Magma Silver is advancing its Niñobamba project using modern geological modelling and a strategic development plan. The property has excellent infrastructure, strong relationships with local communities and a regional technical team with over 30 years of mining experience in Peru.

For more information, please visit our website at .