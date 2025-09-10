Emily-Rose Baker

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
  • Research Fellow, Department of English, University of Southampton
Emily-Rose is a Postdoctoral Research Fellow in the Department of English and the Parkes Institute for the Study of Jewish/non-Jewish Relations at the University of Southampton. Her current research examines the relationship of the Holocaust to transnational horror cinema, and is funded by the British Academy. Her research interests include: Holocaust memory and representation, film philosophy, horror studies, posthumanism and ecocriticism, psychoanalysis and Central and Eastern Europe.

Her publications on Holocaust film include articles and chapters on animal witnessing (Patterns of Prejudice, 2026); creaturely aeshetics and surrealism (Horror and Animality, 2025); eco-memory (Environment, Space and Place, 2023) and posttraumatic landscapes (Invisible Wounds, 2020). Her first monograph, Cultures of Holocaust Memory in Central and Eastern Europe, will be published with Palgrave Macmillan in 2026.

Experience
  • –present Research Fellow, Department of English, University of Southampton

