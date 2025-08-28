Ukraine Preparing For 5Th Crimea Platform Summit Deputy Foreign Minister
Betsa stressed that the issue of Crimea is gaining particular importance this year, which marks the 80th anniversary of the United Nations. She noted that Ukraine understands the need to intensify efforts to draw global attention to the de-occupation of Crimea.
"Every year, we promote a resolution on human rights in the temporarily occupied territories within the framework of the UN General Assembly. This year, we will push this initiative even more actively. We are also preparing for the 5th International Crimea Platform summit, which will be an important event. We hope to see many foreign leaders participating," Betsa said, without specifying the exact date.Read also: In Crimea, activists fly Ukrainian flag to celebrate Independence Day
She added that the issue of Crimea remains central to Russia's current aggression, and underscored the importance of recognizing the deportation of Crimean Tatars as an act of genocide.
"This is extremely important because it's also about justice and accountability for crimes. I want to thank the parliaments of Poland, Estonia, the Czech Republic, and the Netherlands for their decisions recognizing Stalin's deportation of the Crimean Tatar people as genocide," Betsa said.
