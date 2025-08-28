Russian Attack Damages Homes In Four Districts Of Kyiv Region
Kalashnyk stated that damage was recorded across the Fastiv, Obukhiv, Brovary, and Vyshhorod districts.
Among the affected sites is the regional clinical hospital in Kyiv, where about 50 windows were blown out, window frames and doors were damaged, and patients were temporarily relocated to another medical facility until repairs are completed.
Additionally, 19 private residential houses and one apartment in an apartment block were damaged, along with four cars.
"In the Fastiv district, a 33-year-old man was injured, sustaining cuts to his chest and leg. He has received full medical assistance at a local hospital and is now under outpatient observation," Kalashnyk said.
He added that damage assessments are still ongoing.
Kalashnyk also highlighted the success of the "Clean Sky" project, noting that around 70 enemy drones were intercepted - a record number of aerial targets destroyed in a single night.
