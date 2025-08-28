Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Russian Army Strikes Railway Infrastructure In Kramatorsk

2025-08-28 08:04:12
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city military administration, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today at 10:00, Kramatorsk came under an enemy strike, carried out using drones. Russian forces targeted the city's railway infrastructure," Honcharenko wrote.

He added that the consequences of the attack are currently being assessed.

On August 27, Russian forces killed two residents and injured five others in the Donetsk region.

