Russian Army Strikes Railway Infrastructure In Kramatorsk

Oleksandr Honcharenko, head of the city military administration, announced this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Today at 10:00, Kramatorsk came under an enemy strike, carried out using drones. Russian forces targeted the city's railway infrastructure," Honcharenko wrote.

He added that the consequences of the attack are currently being assessed.

