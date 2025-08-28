Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Korean President Notes Kyrgyzstan As One Of Key Partners In Central Asia

2025-08-28 08:04:05
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, August 28. Kyrgyzstan is one of Korea's key partners in Central Asia, President of Korea Lee Jae Myung said during a phone conversation with President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov, Trend reports via the administration of the Kyrgyz president.

During the talks, the sides discussed current issues of the bilateral agenda and prospects for further cooperation. Zhaparov congratulated Lee Jae Myung on his election victory and wished him success in fulfilling his state mission for the benefit of the Korean people.

Special attention was paid to the implementation of agreements within the framework of the Comprehensive Partnership. The importance of the Framework Agreement between the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan and the Government of Korea under the Economic Development Cooperation Fund (EDCF) for 2025–2029 was emphasized, which provides financing for infrastructure and socio-economic projects.

Lee Jae Myung praised the positive dynamics of Kyrgyzstan's economy and the results of the ongoing reforms. Sadyr Zhaparov invited the president of Korea to pay an official visit to Kyrgyzstan. In return, the Korean leader expressed hope for a personal meeting and invited Japarov to take part in the“Central Asia–Korea” Summit scheduled for 2026.

Following the talks, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations and deepening cooperation in priority areas.

