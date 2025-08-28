Ministry Warns Against Introducing Non-Native Fish Into Natural Waters

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug. 28 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Environment said Thursday that introducing non-native fish species into ponds and natural water bodies is a clear violation of Environment Protection Law No. 6 of 2017.In a press statement, the ministry cited Article 22(b) of the law, which stipulates: "Anyone who discharges, disposes, or throws any harmful material or organism into nature reserves or specially protected areas shall be punished with a fine of no less than JD 2,000 and no more than JD 10,000, or imprisonment for no less than one year and no more than three years, or both penalties, in addition to requiring the violator to rehabilitate the damaged site at their own expense."The ministry warned that such practices pose a direct threat to ecological balance and native aquatic species in Jordan's waters, and conflict with Jordan's commitments under the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), ratified in 1993, which obliges parties to prevent the introduction and spread of invasive alien species.It also stressed that promoting or broadcasting such activities through media outlets or social media platforms is unacceptable, as it encourages harmful practices that damage the national ecosystem. The ministry noted this violates the Audiovisual Media Law No. 26 of 2015, which obliges media institutions to ensure responsible content and avoid promoting illegal practices.The ministry affirmed that it will take all legal measures against any individual or entity found to be involved in introducing or promoting these species, underscoring that protecting Jordan's ecosystem is a shared national responsibility.It urged citizens to comply with environmental and media laws, as well as the requirements of the Convention on Biological Diversity, to ensure the sustainability of natural resources and safeguard biodiversity as a national treasure for future generations.The ministry emphasized the need for citizens and media to comply with the Environment Protection Law No. 6 of 2017, the national obligations under the Convention on Biological Diversity, and the Audiovisual Media Law No. 26 of 2015.