Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Kuwait Grievances Committee On Citizenship Handles Each Case Separately -- Chairperson


2025-08-28 08:02:28
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Aug 28 (KUNA) -- The Head of the Government's Grievances Committee for the Kuwaiti citizenship, Counselor Ali Al-Dhubaibi, affirmed on Thursday keenness on examining complaints on citizenship withdrawal individually and preparing warranted recommendations pending the cases' submission to the cabinet.
The committee held its regular meeting during which each case had been looked into separately and confidentially, he said in a tweet on the government communications center website.
Its proposals in this respect are presented according to relevant laws, bylaws and standing resolutions, he added. Apart from the commission's weekly sessions, personnel of a secretariat follow up on all complaints, tackle the data and conduct legal studies as a prelude to referring the cases to the committee for voting, Al-Dhubaibi explained.
The committee receives the protests round the clock and throughout the week, he said.
Those whose citizenship was withdrawn or had it according to provision eight of the citizenship law decree should report, ahead of August 31, about reclaiming their original nationality and obtaining a passport from the relevant state to enable them enjoy the prerogatives endorsed by the cabinet, he added.
In case they had conducted the procedures but did not get the passport, they are ought to prove that they had seriously sought to obtain it, he said, adding that in such a situation, the commission should proceed with handling the complaint, studying it and making the necessary recommendations in this regard. (end)
jy


MENAFN28082025000071011013ID1109988222

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search