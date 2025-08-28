Issue Of Equity And Total Voting Rights
Issue of Equity and Total Voting Rights
Octopus AIM VCT plc (the 'Company') announces the allotment and issue of 2,227,986 Ordinary shares of 1p each at a price of 47.9p per share to shareholders who elected to receive Ordinary shares under the Dividend Reinvestment Scheme as an alternative to the final dividend of 2.5p per share, payable on 28 August 2025.
An application for the shares to be admitted to the Official List of the Financial Conduct Authority ('FCA') and to trading on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities will be made and dealings are expected to commence on or around 3 September 2025.
The issued share capital and total voting rights of the Company are now 234,668,999. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.
For further information please contact:
Rachel Peat
Octopus Company Secretarial Services Limited
Tel: +44 (0)80 0316 2067
LEI: 213800C5JHJUQLAFP619
