Upexi, Inc. Announces Strategic Investment In Alpha Exchange

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Investment Grants the Company Up to 19.9% Royalty Interest in Alpha Exchange Revenues

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upexi, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPXI) (the "Company" or "Upexi"), a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products with diversification into the cryptocurrency space, today announced its initial strategic investment in Cybersyn Holdings, LLC (“Cybersyn”), owner of Alpha Exchange , a next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform built to serve both new and experienced investors that is expected to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025.

The Alpha Exchange platform combines AI-driven trading insights, real-time analytics, and intuitive tools with institutional-grade security and strict regulatory compliance. Initially focused on emerging and mid-cap tokens on Solana and Base, Alpha Exchange differentiates itself from larger incumbents, targeting underserved market segments while building long-term value through user engagement, education, and community-driven features.

Allan Marshall, Upexi's Chief Executive Officer, stated,“We are excited to announce Upexi's investment into Alpha Exchange, a dynamic platform that aligns with our vision of leveraging innovative technologies to drive shareholder value. Through this agreement, Upexi will participate directly in the platform's growth by earning a royalty interest on future revenues, with the potential to expand that interest as Alpha Exchange reaches key user milestones. This strategic investment provides Upexi with exposure to a unique, high-growth platform and demonstrates our focus on supporting innovative business opportunities with strong potential for long-term success.”

Under the terms of the agreement, Upexi will make an initial investment of $750,000 in Alpha Exchange in exchange for a royalty equal to 14.9% of all future gross revenue generated by the platform. The agreement also provides for two additional investments: a further $250,000 upon completion of the platform and achievement of 10,000 active users, which would increase Upexi's royalty interest to 19.9% of gross revenue, and an additional $250,000 investment upon the achievement of 25,000 active users. At that stage, Upexi will have the option to either maintain its 19.9% royalty in perpetuity or convert a portion of its interest into a 9.99% equity stake in Alpha Exchange on a fully diluted basis.

About Upexi, Inc.:

Upexi is a brand owner specializing in the development, manufacturing, and distribution of consumer products. The Company has entered the cryptocurrency industry and cash management of assets through a cryptocurrency portfolio. For more information on Upexi's treasury strategy and future developments, visit .

Forward Looking Statements:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements in this press release which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with business strategy, potential acquisitions, revenue guidance, product development, integration, and synergies of acquiring companies and personnel. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact

Brian Rudick, Chief Strategy Officer

Email:...

Phone: (216) 347-0473

Media Contact

Gasthalter & Co.

...

Investor Relations Contact

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

Email: ...

Phone: (212) 896-1254