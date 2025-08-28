Nevgold Announces Entry Into Standstill With Goldmining
NevGold CEO, Brandon Bonifacio, comments: “We are pleased to execute this Standstill Agreement with GoldMining, which prohibits selling, transferring or disposing NevGold shares for a period of 18 months through open market transactions. The Company will have an extremely active end to 2025, and we will have more updates out shortly from our Limousine Butte (oxide gold-antimony), Nutmeg Mountain (oxide gold), and Zeus (copper) projects.”
GoldMining CEO, Alastair Still, comments: “We continue to be supportive of NevGold and continue to be its largest shareholder holding 16.7% of NevGold's outstanding shares. We look forward to working with NevGold as it continues to progress and develop its high quality projects in the Western USA.”
ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD
“Signed”
Brandon Bonifacio, President & CEO
For further information, please contact Brandon Bonifacio at ..., call 604-337-4997, or visit our website at .
About the Company
NevGold is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in the proven districts of Nevada and Idaho. NevGold owns a 100% interest in the Limousine Butte and Cedar Wash gold projects in Nevada, and the Nutmeg Mountain gold project and Zeus copper project in Idaho.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment