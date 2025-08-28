FLUENT Corp. Announces Private Placement Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLUENT Corp. (CSE: FNT.U) (OTCQB: CNTMF) (“” or the“”), a leading national cannabis brand, is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering (the“”) of 3,500,000 common shares (each, a“”) at a price of US$0.06 per Share for aggregate gross proceeds of US$210,000. The Offering is being completed solely with the Company's new Interim Chief Executive Officer, David Vautrin, in connection with his employment agreement with the Company.

“I am pleased to make this purchase, which reinforces my belief in the team and our strategic direction,” said David Vautrin, Interim Chief Executive Officer.“In just a few weeks since assuming the Interim CEO role, I have been deeply impressed by the strength and energy of our entire team and their commitment to driving our strategic turnaround initiatives. This investment underscores my conviction in both our people and the long-term value creation potential of the business.”

The proceeds of the Offering will be used by the Company for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to be completed on September 5, 2025.The Offering constitutes a related party transaction within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 (" MI 61-101 ") as an insider of the Company is the sole subscriber. The Company is relying on the exemptions from the valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 contained in sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101, respectively, as the fair market value of the participation in the Offering by insiders does not exceed 25% of the market capitalization of the Company, as determined in accordance with MI 61-101. The Company did not file a material change report in respect of the related party transaction at least 21 days before the closing of the Offering, which the Company deems reasonable in the circumstances. The Offering was approved by the board of directors of the Company. The Company has not received, nor has it requested a valuation of its securities or the subject matter of the Offering 24 months prior to the date hereof.

Pursuant to Rule 144 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Shares must be held for one year prior to any resale relying on the safe harbor provided by Rule 144.

About FLUENT Corp.

FLUENT, a national cannabis consumer packaged goods company and retailer, is dedicated to being one of the highest quality cannabis companies for the communities it serves. This is driven by FLUENT's unrelenting commitment to operational excellence in cultivation, production, distribution and retail experience. FLUENT produces an assortment of cannabis products under a diverse portfolio of brands including MOODS, Knack, Wandr, Bag-O and Hyer Kind. FLUENT operates in Florida, New York, Pennsylvania and Texas. Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, FLUENT employs more than 700 employees across 8 cultivation and manufacturing facilities and 42 active retail locations and a wholesale division, ENTOURAGE, which services third party retailers in New York. For more information on the company wholesale division ENTOURAGE, please visit .

FLUENT's Common Shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol“FNT.U” and on the OTCQB Venture Market under the symbol“CNTMF”. For more information about the Company, please visit .

