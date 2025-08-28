Catheter Precision Announces First Procedures In France As Locket Expansion Continues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) FORT MILL, S.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company and leader in innovative cardiac electrophysiology solutions, is proud to announce the first LockeT procedures in France. This milestone demonstrates significant progress in the adoption and commercialization of its technologies across the continent.

The first procedures with LockeT in France and Europe were successfully completed at CHU Rennes , led by Professor Raphael Martins and his esteemed team. It was recently announced that CHU Rennes is also a commercial partner for the Company's VIVO product line.

Fatih Ayoglu, Sales Manager for EMEA & APAC at Catheter Precision, said,“This marks a pivotal moment in the clinical rollout of LockeT, which is designed to enhance procedural efficiency and patient outcomes after cardiac ablation procedures. Completing product evaluations so soon after the CE Mark was received is a testament to the need of a product like LockeT in the European Market. We look forward to expanding the commercial footprint and continuing our partnership with Professor Martins and the team at CHU Rennes.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision's LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in wound closure after percutaneous venous punctures. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA and has received CE Mark approval.

About VIVO TM

Catheter Precision's VIVO (View Into Ventricular Onset), is a non-invasive 3D imaging system that enables physicians to identify the origin of ventricular arrhythmias pre-procedure, thereby streamlining workflow and reducing procedure time. VIVO has received marketing clearance from the U.S. FDA and has the CE Mark.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

