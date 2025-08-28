Fancamp Exploration Announces Grant Of Stock Options

The Options have an exercise price of $0.11 per Common Share, granted on August 27, 2025, vested immediately, with an expiry date five years from the date of grant, on August 26, 2030. The Options were granted pursuant to the Corporation's Omnibus Equity Incentive Compensation Plan.

Fancamp Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V: FNC)

Fancamp is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on creating value through medium term growth and monetization opportunities with strategic interests in high potential mineral projects, royalty portfolio and exploration properties. The Corporation is focused on an advanced asset play poised for growth and selective monetization with a portfolio of mineral claims across Ontario, Québec and New Brunswick, Canada; including copper, gold, zinc, titanium, chromium, strategic rare-earth metals and others. The Corporation has future monetization opportunities from its Koper Lake transaction in the highly sought-after Ring of Fire in Northern Ontario. Fancamp holds 96% interests in Magpie Mines Inc., which owns the Magpie property, one of the world's largest undeveloped hard rock titanium (+V) deposits, per USGS data. Fancamp has investments in an existing iron ore operation in the Quebec- Labrador Trough, a rare earth elements company, NeoTerrex Minerals Inc., a copper–gold exploration company, PTX Metals Inc., an opportunity to develop an emerging gold-copper exploration play with Lode Gold Resources Inc. in addition to an investment in a near term cash flow generating zinc mine, EDM Resources Inc. in Nova Scotia. Fancamp is developing an energy reduction and titanium waste recycling technology with its advanced titanium extraction strategy. The Corporation is managed by a focused leadership team with decades of mining, exploration and complementary technology experience.

Forward-looking Statements

This news release contains certain“forward-looking statements” or“forward-looking information” (collectively referred to herein as“forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements herein include, without limitation, statements about the Historic Estimate, the steps to verify the Historic Estimate and the expansion potential in four previously undrilled areas. Statements including forward-looking statements are made as of the date they are given and, except as required by applicable securities laws, the Corporation disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions management believes to be reasonable, including but not limited to: the Corporation's ability to maintain its current percentage shareholding in and control of Magpie Mines, the conditions in general economic and financial markets; the price of iron ore, vanadium and titanium; timing and amount of expenditures related to the Corporation's exploration programs; the availability of additional financing; and the availability and costs of mining equipment and skilled labour.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Corporation to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such statements. Such factors include but are not limited to: changes in the Corporation's shareholdings in Magpie Mines and its ability to retain control of Magpie Mines; results of exploration activities; interpretation of survey and testing results; financial risks due to metals prices; operating or technical difficulties in mineral exploration activities; the speculative nature of mineral exploration; risks in obtaining necessary licenses and permits; general market and industry conditions; and the availability of additional financing. Although the Corporation has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results to be materially different from those anticipated, described, estimated, assessed or intended. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

