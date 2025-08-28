Trulegal Appoints Tom Stephenson As Chief Revenue Officer To Accelerate Corporate Secondment Market Expansion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Former Credit Karma and Legal.io leader joins TruLegal's executive team to drive innovation, strengthen client success, and guide the company's next phase of growth

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TruLegal, the AI-powered partner for trusted legal talent, today announced that Tom Stephenson has joined its executive leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Stephenson will lead TruLegal's market expansion and growth strategy, focusing on secondment and staffing solutions for in-house legal teams.

Stephenson brings more than fifteen years of leadership experience across global law firms, Fortune 500 enterprises, and high-growth legal technology providers. At Credit Karma and Teladoc Health, he built and scaled legal operations and technology functions, overseeing global budgets and leading enterprise-wide implementations.

“Every rebrand is a promise to the market-and Tom's appointment is part of ours,” said Jared Coseglia, CEO of TruLegal.“Having spent much of his career working in-house as a legal operation executive, Tom brings a one-of-a-kind ability to custom tailor talent acquisition strategies and solutions for corporate legal departments with an acute awareness of the pressures and demands law department leaders grapple with daily. With Tom guiding our expansion, we're poised to continue delivering trusted teams across a broader spectrum of legal sectors, faster and more effectively paired with TruLegal's AI-enabled capabilities.”

Stephenson's arrival builds on TruLegal's deep investment in AI-enabled search, market intelligence, and innovation in trusted relationship management. Coupled with TruLegal's AI engines, he will help law departments and legal operations teams navigate shifts in the job market, including compensation trends, remote flexibility, and evolving skills and technology requirements.

“High-performing legal teams need more than talent - they need market intelligence,” explained Stacey Pcholinski, Sr. Manager of Innovation & Data Integrity.“At TruLegal, we are stewards of data integrity. We leverage AI to analyze and accurately refresh dozens of data points on tens of thousands of employee and employer desires and expectations so executives like Tom and Jared can track and report on the trends and patterns of the legal job market. This AI-enabled capability is just one example of how TruLegal gives our clients more than just talent. We deliver rich clarity on how to compete effectively for talent in a rapidly changing environment.”

In addition to driving client engagement and adoption of TruLegal's solutions, Stephenson will serve as a mentor and career guide to current and future job seekers as well as hiring managers. He will also support TruLegal's ongoing investment in legal technology education and the use of AI and automation to expand access to talent and create competitive advantage for clients.

“TruLegal is unique in pairing AI-powered solutions with a deep investment in readiness, delivering top professionals while also creating opportunities through education and certification,” said Tom Stephenson.“That combination is transformative, strengthening client outcomes and elevating the profession as a whole. I joined TruLegal because its vision reflects the values that have guided my career: success is measured by how well we prepare people to grow and lead. I look forward to advancing that mission and expanding what's possible for clients and the industry alike.”

TruLegal (formerly TRU Staffing Partners) leverages AI-powered analytics and data-driven market intelligence to transform how corporate legal teams and Am Law 200 firms find top, trusted talent. With a network of more than 100,000 professionals across 75+ countries, TruLegal has successfully placed thousands of attorneys, legal operations, data privacy, and technology specialists. For more than a decade, TruLegal has helped clients reduce complexity, accelerate outcomes, and focus on high-value work-delivering the talent that fuels success today and prepares teams for tomorrow.

