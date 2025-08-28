Ascent Solar Technologies Signs MOU With Star Catcher Industries To Improve Power Capabilities For Thin-Film Solar Technology In Space

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) THORNTON, Colo., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ascent Solar Technologies (“Ascent” or the“Company”), the leading U.S. innovator in the design and manufacturing of featherweight, flexible thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solutions, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Star Catcher Industries (“Star Catcher”), a company pioneering the first space energy grid, to achieve mutually beneficial goals that would aid the proliferation of thin-film PV solutions in space environments.

Star Catcher is creating the first-of-its kind space-to-space power beaming service. By transmitting concentrated solar energy to clients' existing onboard solar arrays – with no retrofit required – it provides satellite operators with up to five to ten times more power. When combined with Ascent's thin-film solar solutions optimized for use in space on satellites and other spacecraft, Star Catcher customers will gain access to cutting edge space solar technology, bolstered by the reliability of its space energy grid.

Ascent will explore the following in partnership with Star Catcher:



Power Augmentation for Ascent Customers : Integrating Star Catcher's beamed energy to provide Ascent's customers with continuous augmented power, even during high-demand operations

Power Availability Amid Outages : Star Catcher's platform can aid Ascent's customers during outages, such as eclipses or power failure, ensuring uninterrupted operations

Bundled Solutions for Joint Customers : Offering joint power solutions that seamlessly intertwine Ascent's thin-film PV technology with Star Catcher's power augmentation capabilities Joint Demonstration Missions : Collaborating on ground or in-space demonstrations to test and showcase the capabilities of the combined technologies

“Working in tandem with Star Catcher opens up several new possibilities and market opportunities for Ascent,” said Paul Warley, CEO of Ascent Solar Technologies.“Through this MOU, our companies will be able to tackle joint customer and mission objectives. Beyond that, this marks an incredible chance for our companies to further work toward the proliferation of improved solar solutions in orbit to meet growing demand for next generation power solutions.

About Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc.

Backed by 40 years of R&D, 15 years of manufacturing experience, numerous awards, and a comprehensive IP and patent portfolio, Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-performance, flexible thin-film solar panels, optimized for use in space, military and defense, and other applications where mass, performance, reliability, and resilience are paramount.

Ascent's photovoltaic (PV) modules have been deployed on space missions, multiple airborne vehicles, agrivoltaic installations, in industrial/commercial construction as well as an extensive range of consumer goods, revolutionizing the use cases and environments for solar power. Ascent Solar's research and development center and 5-MW nameplate production facility is in Thornton, Colorado.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements" including statements about the financing transaction, our business strategy, and the potential uses of the proceeds from the transaction. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current assumptions, expectations, and projections about future events. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as“will,” "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. No information in this press release should be construed as any indication whatsoever of our future revenues, stock price, or results of operations. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including those discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in our most recently filed reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q.

