Alector To Participate In Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 (New York, New York)
- Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 3:55 p.m. ET, fireside chat
- Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference (New York, New York)
- Monday, September 8, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET, fireside chat
- H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference (New York, New York)
- Tuesday, September 9, 2025, at 1:30 p.m. ET, company presentation
A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the“Events & Presentations” page within the Investors section of the Alector website at . Replays of the webcasts will be available on the Alector website for 90 days following the presentation dates.
About Alector
Alector is a late-stage clinical biotechnology company focused on developing therapies to counteract the devastating progression of neurodegenerative diseases. Leveraging the principles of genetics, immunology, and neuroscience, the company is advancing a portfolio of genetically validated programs that aim to remove toxic proteins, replace deficient proteins, and restore immune and nerve cell function. Supported by biomarkers, Alector's product candidates seek to treat a range of indications, such as frontotemporal dementia, Alzheimer's disease, and Parkinson's disease. The company is also developing Alector Brain Carrier (ABC), a proprietary blood-brain barrier platform, which is being selectively applied to its next-generation product candidates and research pipeline. ABC aims to enhance the delivery of therapeutics, achieve deeper brain penetration and efficacy at lower doses, and ultimately improve patient outcomes while reducing costs. Alector is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. For more information, please visit .
Alector Contacts:
Alector
Katie Hogan
202-549-0557
...
Argot Partners (media)
David Rosen
646-461-6387
...
Argot Partners (investors)
Laura Perry
212-600-1902
...
