Solid Biosciences To Participate At Upcoming Investor Conferences
- 2025 Citi Biopharma Back to School Conference
Bo Cumbo, President and CEO, will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday, September 2, 2025, at 1:45 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available by clicking here .
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference
Mr. Cumbo will participate in a fireside chat on Thursday, September 4, 2025, at 3:20 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available by clicking here .
- H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference
Mr. Cumbo will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 8, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast will be available by clicking here .
- 2025 Baird Global Healthcare Conference
Mr. Cumbo will participate in a fireside chat on Tuesday September 9, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET. A live webcast will be available by clicking here .
Each fireside chat webcast will be available on the Events page of the Investors section of the Company website. Webcast replays will be archived for 90 days on the Events page.
Solid's management will also participate in one-on-one meetings while attending each investor conference. Institutional investors interested in meeting with management during the conference may reach out to their Citi, Cantor, H.C. Wainwright, or Baird representatives.
About Solid Biosciences
Solid Biosciences is a precision genetic medicine company focused on advancing a portfolio of gene therapy candidates targeting rare neuromuscular and cardiac diseases, including Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne), Friedreich's ataxia (FA), catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia (CPVT), TNNT2-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy, and additional fatal, genetic cardiac diseases. The Company is also focused on developing innovative libraries of genetic regulators and other enabling technologies with promising potential to significantly impact gene therapy delivery cross-industry. Solid is advancing its diverse pipeline and delivery platform in the pursuit of uniting experts in science, technology, disease management, and care. Patient-focused and founded by those directly impacted by Duchenne, Solid's mission is to improve the daily lives of patients living with devastating rare diseases. For more information, please visit .
