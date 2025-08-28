Gabelli Funds To Host 3Rd Annual PFAS Symposium At The Harvard Club, New York, NY
|8:45
|Opening Remarks
|Rosemarie Morbelli, CFA Gabelli Funds
|Wayne Pinsent, CFA Gabelli Funds
|9:00
|374Water Inc. (NASDAQ: SCWO)
|Chris Gannon, President & CEO
|9:30
|BP Polymers (private)*
|Kevin Callahan, COO
|10:00
|Arq Inc (NASDAQ: ARQ)
|Jay Voncannon, CFO; Anthony Nathan, IR
|10:30
|H2O America (NASDAQ: HTO)
|Craig Patla, P.E., President & CEO, CT Water Service
|11:00
|Aduro Clean Technologies (NASDAQ: ADUR)
|Ofer Vicus, CEO & Co-Founder
|11:30
|Minerals Technologies (NYSE: MTX)
|Michael Kozak, VP Environmental Products;
|Barry Shadrix, Global Director CETCO
|12:00
|Lunch Break
|12:15
|Maryland Department of the Environment
|Zachary Schafer, Assistant Secretary for Policy
|12:45
|Axine (private)
|Mark Ralph, President & CEO
|1:15
|AECOM (NYSE: ACM)
|Rosa Gwinn, PFAS Technical Leader
|1:45
|BioLargo (OTC: BLGO)
|Dennis Calvert, CEO
|2:15
|Birchtech Corp (OTC: BCHT)
|Richard MacPherson, CEO;
|Dr. David Mazyck, Executive Director of Innovation and Commercialization
|2:45
|REGENESIS (private)
|Alana Miller, East Region Manager
*Participating Virtually
About PFAS:
PFAS (Per- and Polyfluoroalkyl Substances) are a group of man-made chemicals that have been used in various industrial applications and consumer products since the 1940s. Known for their resistance to water, oil, and heat, PFAS have been linked to environmental and health risks, including contamination of drinking water. As these substances do not easily degrade in the environment, they have earned the nickname "forever chemicals."
About Gabelli Funds:
Gabelli Funds, LLC is a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission and a wholly owned subsidiary of GAMCO Investors, Inc. (OTCQX: GAMI). Gabelli Funds is renowned for its disciplined, research-driven investment process and offers a diverse array of investment products designed to meet the needs of individual and institutional investors.
The Harvard Club, New York City, NY
Wednesday, September 17, 2025 starting at 8:45 am
For general inquiries or to request one-on-one meetings, contact: Benjamin Pontious, Client Relations, ... , (914) 921-8312
|Contact:
| Rebecca Stern
Research Analyst
(914) 921-7717
Legal Disclaimer:
