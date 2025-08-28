Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Fusemachines To Present At The 2025 Annual Gateway Conference On September 3Rd


2025-08-28 08:01:32
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fusemachines, Inc. (“Fusemachines” or the“Company”), a leading provider of enterprise AI products and services, today announced its upcoming attendance of the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, an institutional investor conference focused on publicly traded companies.

2025 Annual Gateway Conference

Fusemachines' management team is scheduled to present on Wednesday, September 3rd at 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time (PT) at the 2025 Annual Gateway Conference, which is being held at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, CA. The presentation will be available as a webcast here . In addition to the presentation, Fusemachines' executives will be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the conference on September 3-4.

For additional information, to request an invitation, or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email ... .

About Fusemachines

Founded in 2013, Fusemachines is a global provider of enterprise AI products and services, on a mission to democratize AI. Leveraging proprietary AI Studio and AI Engines, the company helps drive the clients' AI Enterprise Transformation, regardless of where they are in their Digital AI journeys.

Under the leadership of Chief Executive Officer and founder, Dr. Sameer Maskey, PhD, Adjunct Associate Professor at Columbia University, Fusemachines continues to actively pursue the mission of democratizing AI for the masses by providing high-quality AI education in underserved communities and helping organizations achieve their full potential with AI. Fusemachines is headquartered in New York with operations across Asia, Canada, USA, and Latin America. To learn about Fusemachines, visit

Forward-Looking Statements

Media Contact:
Akshath Bahadur Chhetri
...
(347) 212-5075

Investor Contact:
Gateway Group
Ralf Esper
...
+1 949-574-3860


