Flood Fury: Army Deploys Helicopters To Evacuate People 1,211 Evacuated
A total of 1,211 civilians have been evacuated to safety so far, which also includes 11 Punjab government officials stranded at the Madhopur Barrage and 180 PMF personnel.
The operations were undertaken swiftly, utilising all available resources, with the singular aim of providing relief and rescue to the civilian populace. All the actions were undertaken in close coordination with the local state administration.
Swift and determined actions by Army aviation and ground forces have brought much-needed relief to flood-affected families across Jammu's Mamun, Pathankot's Samba, Kachle and Sujanpur, Gurdaspur's Makaura Pattan and Adalatgarh, Amritsar and Ferozepur sectors.
A total of 28 Army columns, including medical teams and communication resources, have been activated to reinforce the relief effort. These columns are providing immediate ground support, evacuation assistance, restoration of connectivity and medical aid to displaced families, the Indian Army said in a statement.
Twelve helicopters -- comprising three Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) and nine Cheetah helicopters -- executed challenging winching and hovering operations, rescuing numerous civilians stranded on rooftops and in inundated villages, reflecting the high precision and bravery of Army Aviators.
In addition, boats and safety ropes are used to ferry stranded people to safer areas. Relief material distribution has also been a priority. Nearly 2,300 kg of essential supplies, including food, water, and medicines, have been dropped or distributed in cut-off areas by Army helicopters and ground teams.
Medical teams continue to provide on-the-spot aid to the injured and vulnerable. In a significant engineering effort, a Bailey bridge has been provided to the Jammu administration to restore connectivity in flood-damaged areas, ensuring the movement of relief supplies and critical resources.
The operations are being conducted round-the-clock in synergy with the state administration.
The ongoing operations underscore the Army's ethos of service and sacrifice, as soldiers, engineers, medics and aviators continue to work tirelessly to save lives and restore normalcy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Accounting And Bookkeeping Service Business Plan 2025: How To Start, Operate, And Grow
- Pluscapital Advisor Empowers Traders To Master Global Markets Around The Clock
- R0AR Chain Launches Public Node Sale Following $1 Million Whitelist Success
- Corporate Event Planning Business Plan 2025: Capital Investment And Cost Breakdown
- Mining Chemicals Market Size, Industry Trends, Growth Factors, Opportunity And Forecast 2025-2033
- UK Digital Health Market To Reach USD 37.6 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment