Dr. James C. Wittig To Chair 113Th Clinical Orthopaedic Society Annual Meeting

MORRISTOWN, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Mandala Medical Group today announced that its founder and CEO, James C. Wittig, MD , will be chairing the longest-running and most prestigious gathering of orthopedic physicians and researchers in the world, marking 113 years of bringing top professionals together.

This Annual Meeting of the Clinical Orthopaedic Society (COS) has been developed primarily for orthopedic and trauma surgeons. Physician Assistants, LPNs, and Physical Therapists also benefit.

The conference includes multiple tracks, including sessions designed specifically for Residents and Medical Students, as well as participants from the scientific community.

This year's theme is "Anchored in Tradition, Sailing Towards the Future" and will run from Friday, September 3, to Saturday, September 4.

Dr. Wittig will be speaking alongside Afshin E. Razi, MD, Maimonides Medical Center, President of COS.

Dr. Wittig will also moderate "Critical Insights: Distinguishing between Benign and Malignant Tumors in Clinical Practice," featuring C. Parker Gibbs, MD, University of Florida, and "Deceptive Appearances: Case Studies of Tumors Mimicking," featuring Scott E. Porter, MD, Prisma Health.

Other VIPs will include Presidential Guest Speaker Rep. Neal Dunn, MD, FACS; George Brindley Lectureship Speaker Frederick C. Flandry, MD; Dr.& Mrs. J. Elmer Nix Award Recipient Joshua Jacobs, MD; and Lifetime Achievement Award Recipient Raoul P. Rodriguez, MD.

"It is an honor to chair this year's event, which promises to be the most educational and inspirational as the COS continues to evolve and grow," Dr. Wittig said. "In addition to dozens of incredible speakers and panels, there are also hands-on training opportunities. All are eligible for CME credits. I always look forward to getting together with the top orthopedists in the world at this global event, but given the tremendous amount of innovation underway, I'm even more excited about the educational sessions and the fellowship events."

This activity has been planned and implemented in accordance with the accreditation requirements and policies of the Accreditation Council for Continuing Medical Education (ACCME) through the joint providership of the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons and the Clinical Orthopaedic Society.

The ACCME accredits the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons to provide continuing medical education for physicians. The American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons designates COS's 113th Annual Meeting with up to 18.25 CME Credits for the Scientific Program, and 3 CME Credits for Scientific E-Poster Sessions. CME Certificates will be awarded to all registered participants.

The Clinical Orthopaedic Society is managed by Data Trace Management Services, Towson, MD. This year's gathering is being held at the Omni Amelia Island, 39 Beach Lagoon Rd, Amelia Island, FL 32034. More information can be found on the COS website:

About Dr. James C. Wittig

Dr. James C. Wittig is a world-renowned orthopedic oncologist and academic leader. Dr. Wittig recently served as Chairman of the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Morristown Medical Center and Medical Director of Orthopedic Oncology within Atlantic Health System-one of only about 100 orthopedic oncologists in the United States.

He is internationally recognized for his expertise in the treatment and research of pediatric and adult bone and soft tissue sarcomas, benign tumors, and metastatic disease. Dr. Wittig is also the co-author of Techniques in Orthopedic Surgical Oncology, the only textbook dedicated to surgical techniques in his specialty.

Throughout his career, Dr. Wittig has held prominent positions, including Vice Chair of Orthopedic Surgery and Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Hackensack University Medical Center; Chief of Orthopedic Oncology at Mount Sinai Medical Center; and Assistant Professor at NYU, where he was awarded Teacher of the Year in 2007. He also trained at the National Cancer Institute at the NIH during his fellowship at the Washington Cancer Institute.

Learn More About James C. Wittig, MD:

About the Clinical Orthopaedic Society

In Chicago in 1912, the Central States Orthopaedic Club was founded with 38 members. By 1923, the name was changed to the Clinical Orthopaedic Society (COS). Over decades, COS has evolved into a national organization with several membership categories, and its annual meeting remains its central focus, encouraging clinical demonstration, discussion, and learning.

Learn more on the COS website: or follow COS on LinkedIn:

About Mandala Medical Group

Mandala Medical Group represents a range of businesses and a non-profit foundation, all centered on improving patient health, wellness, and longevity. Founded by Dr. James C. Wittig, MD, one of the world's most respected Oncological Orthopedists and healthcare leaders.

We are a mission-driven organization with a respected and growing team, all of whom are like-minded, compassionate, creative, caring, and committed professionals.

We invest in new technologies that improve the quality of care through innovations including AI, intelligent devices, humanoids, and other robotics, and embrace medicine, both Western and Eastern. We pledge half our time and resources to serving others, initially through a pediatric cancer non-profit.

Learn more at or follow us on LinkedIn:

