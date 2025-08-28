Compressors Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 Key Growth Opportunities In CCUS & Clean Fuel Production, AI-Driven Hybrid Efficiency, And Expanding Asia-Pacific Market
Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressors Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an understanding of the global compressors market, encompassing both air and process gas. The forecast period ranges from 2025 to 2029.
The study examines the key trends and challenges affecting the industry, as well as major predictions over the decade. Companies in the industrial compressors domain are constantly looking to innovate as newer and cleaner energy sources gain attention. Hydrogen is one of the focus areas for most compressor manufacturers because it can be stored, liquified, and transported. It is believed that hydrogen can even help in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as chemicals and steel.
However, to compete in an increasingly volatile market, companies should allocate resources to R&D focused on integrating quantum computing into their design processes. It will also be vital to collaborate with academic institutions and research organizations who can provide innovations tailored to machine design needs.
Organizations should implement training programs that equip their workforce with the necessary skills to leverage technologies effectively. Additionally, it is crucial for compressor vendors to offer comprehensive aftermarket services, including maintenance and technical support.
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Global Compressor Revenue Global Compressor Market Outlook: Growth Resilience Amid Trade Disruptions Top Predictions for 2026
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow? The Strategic Imperative The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compressors Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Environment
- Segmentation Growth Environment
Revenue Trends 2024
- Global Compressors Revenue by Region
Agenda
- Air Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts Process Gas Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts
Compressors Market Predictions 2025
- Impact of Digitalization and Energy Efficiency Technology Innovation Reshaping Industrial Performance Digitalization Readiness and Pain Points Across Key Industries
Segment Outlook 2025
- Air Compressors Revenue by Industry Process Gas Compressors Revenue by Industry Air Compressors Revenue Insights Global Market Potential for Air Compressors
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: CCUS and Clean Fuel Production Growth Opportunity 2: AI-Driven and Hybrid Rotary Compressors Enhancing Efficiency Growth Opportunity 3: Asia-Pacific - A Key Region for Growth
Conclusions
- Conclusions and Future Outlook
Next Steps
- Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps
