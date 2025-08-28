Compressors Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 Key Growth Opportunities In CCUS & Clean Fuel Production, AI-Driven Hybrid Efficiency, And Expanding Asia-Pacific Market

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key opportunities in the global compressors market include innovating for cleaner energy, with hydrogen as a focus to aid decarbonization. Emphasizing R&D, especially in quantum computing integration, and partnering with academic institutions are vital. Workforce training and comprehensive aftermarket services enhance competitiveness.

This study provides an understanding of the global compressors market, encompassing both air and process gas. The forecast period ranges from 2025 to 2029.

The study examines the key trends and challenges affecting the industry, as well as major predictions over the decade. Companies in the industrial compressors domain are constantly looking to innovate as newer and cleaner energy sources gain attention. Hydrogen is one of the focus areas for most compressor manufacturers because it can be stored, liquified, and transported. It is believed that hydrogen can even help in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as chemicals and steel.

However, to compete in an increasingly volatile market, companies should allocate resources to R&D focused on integrating quantum computing into their design processes. It will also be vital to collaborate with academic institutions and research organizations who can provide innovations tailored to machine design needs.

Organizations should implement training programs that equip their workforce with the necessary skills to leverage technologies effectively. Additionally, it is crucial for compressor vendors to offer comprehensive aftermarket services, including maintenance and technical support.

Key Topics Covered:

Analysis Highlights



Global Compressor Revenue

Global Compressor Market Outlook: Growth Resilience Amid Trade Disruptions Top Predictions for 2026

Strategic Imperatives



Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compressors Industry Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment



Segmentation Growth Environment

Revenue Trends 2024

Global Compressors Revenue by Region

Agenda



Air Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts Process Gas Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts

Compressors Market Predictions 2025



Impact of Digitalization and Energy Efficiency

Technology Innovation Reshaping Industrial Performance Digitalization Readiness and Pain Points Across Key Industries

Segment Outlook 2025



Air Compressors Revenue by Industry

Process Gas Compressors Revenue by Industry

Air Compressors Revenue Insights Global Market Potential for Air Compressors

Growth Opportunity Universe



Growth Opportunity 1: CCUS and Clean Fuel Production

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-Driven and Hybrid Rotary Compressors Enhancing Efficiency Growth Opportunity 3: Asia-Pacific - A Key Region for Growth

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps



Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities Next Steps

