Xtract One Selected By Temple University To Fortify Security At The Liacouras Center

TORONTO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the“Company”) today announced its SmartGateway system has been selected by Temple University (“Temple”), located in Philadelphia, PA, to enhance security screenings for patrons attending events at The Liacouras Center. This is another deployment through Xtract One's partnership with Oak View Group (“OVG”), the global venue development, advisory, and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industry. Together, Xtract One, Temple, and OVG will bolster the university's main arena's safety by identifying potential threats, enabling rapid response to incidents, and fostering a safe environment for all students, visitors, faculty, and staff.

The Liacouras Center is a 10,000-seat capacity state-of-the-art multi-purpose venue, situated close to Center City, that hosts concerts, sports games, and comedy shows, among other live events, for the university and its community. The need for strengthened school and venue security continues during a busy spring semester of sports and entertainment events and ahead of graduation; understanding the significance of creating safe environments is paramount to identifying and mitigating potential threats. After careful consideration and thorough research, Temple University selected Xtract One's SmartGateway solution to replace intimidating walkthrough metal detectors with reliable, fast, and accurate weapons screening at security checkpoints. Having previously faced challenges with ingress for large-scale events including graduation ceremonies, Temple is revamping its security screening procedures with Xtract One's tested, modernized, and dependable SmartGateway solution.

“This strategic deployment of SmartGateway will allow Temple to leverage advanced technology to effectively secure their arena, and do so in a way that still prioritizes the overall patron experience,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One.“We are excited to work closely with the Temple University team to identify potential threats before they become emergencies and address their unique venue needs. The installment of our technology will help provide a more secure and frictionless screening experience that will enable quicker entry into the Liacouras Center and, ultimately, allow visitors to enjoy their event without worrying about their safety.”

“The implementation of SmartGateway comes at a pivotal time for creating safer environments for students, visitors, and fans ahead of the busy event season,” said Jim Grafstrom, General Manager at The Liacouras Center for OVG.“Enhanced security is essential protecting our community, and we are fully committed to ensuring every event is safe and welcoming. After a thorough review of available systems, we chose Xtract One for its trusted technology and unobtrusive, visually cohesive design.”

Xtract One's SmartGateway system leverages AI-powered sensors to detect threats without invading guests' sense of privacy and comfort. By discreetly and accurately screening patrons for weapons and prohibited items upon entry, the advanced system replaces traditional, outdated, and intimidating walkthrough metal detectors. Doing so optimizes ingress and overall patron experience by reducing time spent in security lines and allowing patrons to safely, but quickly, enter the venue for their event.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that are designed to assist facility operators in prioritizing- and delivering improved“Walk-right-In” experiences while enhancing safety. Xtract One's innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

About The Liacouras Center

The Liacouras Center, managed by Oak View Group, is a 10,000+ seat multi-purpose arena on the campus of Temple University. Philadelphia, PA. The venue is a full-service sports and entertainment arena, home to the Temple University Men's and Women's Basketball Teams, along with a variety of concerts, family shows, meetings, banquets, and more.

About Oak View Group

Oak View Group (OVG) is the global leader in live experience venue development, management, premium hospitality services, and 360-degree solutions for a collection of world-class owned venues and a client roster of arenas, convention centers, music festivals, performing arts centers, and cultural institutions. Founded by Tim Leiweke and Irving Azoff in 2015, OVG is the leading developer of major new venues either open or under development across four continents. Visit OakViewGroup.com , and follow OVG on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn , and X .

About Threat Detection and Security Solutions

Xtract One solutions, when properly configured, deployed, and utilized, are designed to help enhance safety and reduce threats. Given the wide range of potential threats in today's world, no threat detection system is 100% effective. Xtract One solutions should be utilized as one element in a multilayered approach to physical security.

