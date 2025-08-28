J-Star Holding Launches QO Bikes, A New Cycling Carbon Fiber Components Brand Co-Founded With Industry Veterans

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TAICHUNG CITY, Taiwan, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- J-Star Holding Co., Ltd. (“J-Star” or the“Company”), a leading provider of innovative carbon fiber and composite solutions across a wide range of applications including personal sports equipment, healthcare products, automobile parts, resin systems, and research and development services, today announced the launch of QO Bikes, a premium cycling components brand co-founded by its YMA subsidiary in partnership with industry pioneers Pablo Carrasco and Ignacio Estellés. With innovation at its core, QO is set to become a new reference point in high-performance cycling.

The first product range from QO includes three sets of carbon fiber cranksets designed for road, gravel, and mountain bikes. Lightweight, yet exceptionally strong, these cranksets reflect QO's commitment to redefining cycling components through advanced engineering. While others in the industry were still producing aluminum, Carrasco and Estellés were among the first to pioneer carbon fiber crankset design-setting the stage for continued innovation under the QO brand.

QO launched earlier this year with distribution partners across Europe, Asia and Latin America and has already begun shipping products to brands and retailers. Looking ahead, the company is seeking distribution in the U.S. and plans to expand its portfolio with additional high-performance cycling components that combine cutting-edge materials, engineering expertise, and rider-focused design.

“QO represents the spirit of innovation and craftsmanship that drives progress in cycling, and a key component of our broader strategy of introducing our own brand of innovative sporting goods and other products to our valued customers,” said Jonathan Chiang, Chairman & CEO of J-Star.“We are proud to partner with Pablo and Ignacio-true visionaries in the cycling world-who have consistently redefined what's possible in component engineering. With YMA and J-Star's resources and global platform, QO will be well-positioned to scale, innovate, and establish itself as a leader in the industry.”

Carrasco and Estellés are industry pioneers who previously introduced groundbreaking technologies such as oval chainrings and power meter cranks earlier in their careers. With QO, they bring decades of experience together with a fresh approach, aiming to set a new standard in cycling components.

“Our mission with QO is simple: to create cycling components that inspire and push the boundaries of performance of professional riders and passionate cyclists alike,” said Carrasco. Added Estellés,“The name QO comes from the Latin phrase Quo Vadis-'Where are you going?'-which reflects the essence of cycling: forward-looking, adventurous, and full of possibilities. With J-Star's support, we are excited to grow, innovate, and share this journey with cyclists around the world.”

About J-Star Holding Co., Ltd.

J-Star (NASDAQ: YMAT) is a holding company with operations conducted through subsidiaries in Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Samoa with its headquarters in Taiwan. J-Star's predecessor group was established in 1970, and has accumulated over 50 years of know-how in material composites industry. J-Star develops and commercializes the technology on carbon reinforcement and resin systems. With decades of experience and knowledge in composites and materials, J-Star is able to apply its expertise and technology to design and manufacture a great variety of lightweight, high-performance carbon composite products, ranging from key structural parts of electric bicycles and sports bicycles, rackets, automobile parts to healthcare products. Visit j-starholding.com and to learn more

About QO Bikes

QO Bikes is a cycling components brand dedicated to innovation, performance, and rider experience. Co-founded by industry veterans Pablo Carrasco and Ignacio Estellés-the creators of Rotor Bike Components-QO combines advanced engineering with a passion for cycling to deliver high-performance products for road, gravel, and mountain biking. Visit to learn more.

The QO Bike brand was presented at the latest edition of the EUROBIKE bicycle Show in Frankfurt in June 2025, receiving a great welcome from the cycling industry, media, and cycling fans. Its flagship product is the RACE SL carbon cranksets, among the lightest in the world, which has drawn the attention of numerous distributors and bike shops across the globe. And this is just the beginning...

Forward Looking-Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words“anticipate,”“believe,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including: the uncertainties related to market conditions and other factors discussed in the“Risk Factors” section of the final prospectus filed with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and J-Star specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

Matt Chesler, CFA

FNK IR

646-809-2183

...