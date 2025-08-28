Abcourt Appoints A New Director And Grants Stock Options

Chad Williams has an extensive background in capital markets and business management. He is the founder and Chairman of Red Cloud Mining Capital Inc, Honey Badger Silver, Mines D'Or Orbec and Sharechest. He was one of the founders of both Agilith Capital Inc. and Westwind Capital Inc., as well as the former CEO of Victoria Gold Corp. (he departed in 2011) and former Head of Mining Investment Banking at Blackmont Capital Inc. He also serves on the board of NewFound Gold Corp. Prior to these positions, Mr. Williams was a top-ranked mining analyst at TD Bank and other Canadian brokerage firms in Toronto. Mr. Williams is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers of Ontario, having received a Bachelor of Engineering degree and a Master of Business Administration from McGill University.

The Board of Directors of Abcourt has also granted an aggregate amount of 21,600,000 common share purchase options to its directors, officers, employees and consultants, of which 13,750,000 to the directors and executive officers, 6,900,000 to officers, employees and some consultants and 950,000 to persons performing investor relations activities. The options were granted at an exercise price of $0.07 and will expire on August 28, 2030. The options were granted pursuant to the Stock Option Plan of Abcourt, which was modified by the Board of Directors to increase the maximum number of common shares that can be issued upon exercise of options to 60,000,000, representing app. 6% of the outstanding common shares of Abcourt. This amendment to the Stock Option Plan is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Abcourt Mines Inc.

Abcourt Mines Inc. is a Canadian exploration company with strategically located properties in northwestern Quebec, Canada. Abcourt owns the Sleeping Giant mine and mill and the Flordin property, where it focuses its exploration and development activities.

For more information about Abcourt Mines Inc., please visit our website at and view our filings under Abcourt's profile on .