Tintina Announces Appointment Of CEO And Changes To Board Of Directors
The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. Stefan Jochum, CFA, as Director with effect from August 27, 2025.
Stefan Jochum, CFA, 46, has more than 20 years of experience in finance and the financial industry. Currently, he also serves as a Chairman of Invercap S.A. the controlling shareholder of CAP S.A., Chile (the leading iron ore and pellets producer on the American Pacific coast and a relevant operator in the industrial and infrastructure segment), and as a board member of CEMIN Holding Minero (a copper and gold producer in Chile) as well as Grupo Olympic, Peru (an energy conglomerate active in oil, gas and power generation).
Previously, Mr. Jochum held board positions in industrial companies in Argentina and Peru as well as in a power generator in Chile. He also worked for almost 10 years at UBS AG in Germany and Switzerland.
Mr. Jochum holds a Bachelor & Postgraduate in International Business Administration from the Georg-Simon-Ohm University of Nuremberg, Germany, and is a CFA charter holder.
“On behalf the Company and my fellow board members, I would like to sincerely thank Eugenio for his invaluable contribution during his time as Director and CEO of Tintina and we all wish him a hopefully speedy and full recovery,” stated Mr. Juan Enrique Rassmuss of Tintina Mines.
About Tintina
Tintina Mines is a Canadian-based company with over two decades of experience in the junior mining sector, focused in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in South America and Canada.
Recently, Tintina expanded its portfolio with the addition of five new projects in Chile, following the acquisition of a majority stake in Andean Belt Resources.
Tintina is committed to advancing the exploration and development of the copper-gold (Cu-Au) Domeyko Sulfuros Project in the Atacama Region of northern Chile. Tintina Mines Limited's common shares are listed on the TSXV under the symbol“TTS”.
Tintina Contact:
Tintina Mines Limited
Mr. Jing Peng
82 Richmond Street East
Toronto, Ontario
M5C 1P1
Phone: (416) 848-9888
Email: ...
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
