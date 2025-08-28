Cibus Enters Into Agreement With The Latin American Rice Hybrid Consortium To Provide Cibus' Herbicide Tolerance Trait

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cibus and Centro Internacional de Agricultura Tropical (CIAT) have entered into an agreement to introduce Cibus' proprietary herbicide tolerance trait into elite rice germplasm for Latin America

Agreement represents another significant milestone as Cibus aims to bring Latin America rice growers new solutions for advanced weed management in Rice crops

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cibus, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBUS), a leading agricultural technology company specializing in the development and licensing of gene-edited plant traits, today announced a material transfer agreement with Centro Internacional de Agricultura Tropical (CIAT), an organization which, in collaboration with the Latin American Fund for Irrigated Rice (FLAR), participates in the Hybrid Rice Consortium for Latin America (HIAAL) and is dedicated to the advancement of rice hybrids in Latin America. Through this agreement Cibus will provide its HT3 clethodim herbicide tolerance trait to be introduced into HIAAL's elite rice germplasm.

This agreement marks another significant step in Cibus' goal of enabling delivery of high-performance rice hybrids equipped with advanced rice weed control technology to farmers across Latin America. Cibus and CIAT will focus initially on Cibus' proprietary HT3 herbicide tolerance trait which has demonstrated strong performance in multi-location field trials across multiple seasons in the United States. This trait will enable efforts to accelerate development of new rice hybrids for HIAAL members specifically adapted to address growing challenges posed by herbicide resistant weeds, including weedy rice.

“Our mission is to support rice productivity and sustainability in Latin America by offering growers access to superior genetics combined with cutting-edge technology,” said Eduardo Graterol, Executive Director of FLAR.“This agreement with Cibus represents a significant enhancement of our trait portfolio and aligns with our long-term vision to support the competitiveness of rice farmers in the region.”

“We are excited to work with CIAT, FLAR, and HIAAL as we seek expanded Latin American market access in alignment with our mission and strategy at Cibus. This initial agreement is the first step to opening our commercial path to deliver our gene edited trait development expertise as we aim to provide rice seed with HT traits that will enhance productivity and sustainability for LATAM rice farmers,” said Peter Beetham, Interim CEO of Cibus.

Rice is a strategic focus for Cibus with near-term revenue generation potential. Cibus' herbicide tolerance trait provides a critical tool for weed management, enabling farmers to improve yield potential while addressing key agronomic challenges. HIAAL, through CIAT and FLAR, brings to the partnership a strong foundation of regional expertise and an extensive germplasm bank, with established programs in several Latin American countries through its members. This initiative supports a broader effort to develop climate-resilient, high-yielding rice varieties that respond to the evolving needs of modern rice farming based and supported with the gene editing technology developed by Cibus.

About Cibus

Cibus is a leader in gene edited productivity traits that address critical productivity and sustainability challenges for farmers such as diseases and pests which the United Nations estimates cost the global economy approximately $300 billion annually. Cibus' long-term focus is productivity traits for farmers for the major global row crops. Cibus is not a seed company. It is a technology company that uses proprietary high-throughput gene editing technology to develop at a fraction of the time and cost of conventional breeding and to license them to seed companies in exchange for royalties on seed sales.

About CIAT, FLAR, and HIAAL (now the Alliance of Bioversity International and CIAT), a member of the CGIAR global research partnership, was created to address climate change, biodiversity loss, environmental degradation and malnutrition by maximizing impact for change at key points in the food system. FLAR is a long-standing public-private partnership that generates and disseminates knowledge, technologies, and innovations through partnerships that contribute to the competitiveness and sustainability of rice. The Hybrid Rice Consortium for Latin America (HIAAL), an initiative of CIAT and FLAR has a goal to make hybrid rice technology accessible to producers in Latin America.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included herein, including statements regarding Cibus' operational and financial performance, Cibus' strategy and streamlined business focus, contemplated cost reduction actions and their timing, future operations, prospects, and plans, including anticipated commercial launch dates and partner funding necessary to achieve these targets, and the anticipated regulatory environment are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "intend," "expect," "plan," "scheduled," "could," "would" and "will," or the negative of these and similar expressions.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current expectations and assumptions of Cibus' management about future events, which are based on currently available information. Cibus' actual results, level of activity, performance, or achievements could be materially different than those expressed, implied, or anticipated by forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and beyond the control of Cibus. The industry in which Cibus operates is emerging and subject to a high degree of uncertainty and risk due to a variety of factors, including those described in the "Risk Factors" section of Cibus' Annual Report on Form 10-K which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 20, 2025 and other subsequent reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K as may be filed with the SEC. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Cibus' assessment of the period of time through which its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations is a forward-looking statement and involves such risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, the Company could use its available capital resources sooner than it currently expects.

In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Cibus' views as of the date hereof. Cibus specifically disclaims any obligation to update such forward-looking statements in the future, except as required under applicable law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Cibus' views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

CIBUS CONTACTS:

INVESTOR RELATIONS

Jeff Sonnek

...

MEDIA RELATIONS

Colin Sanford

...

203-918-4347