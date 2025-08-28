Elon Musk's“Project Colossus” Could Mark The Start Of America's AI 2.0 Era

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) In a newly released presentation, James Altucher uncovers Musk's AI mothership - a supercomputer experts call the fastest on Earth - and its role in shaping America's future.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On his first day in office, President Donald Trump repealed Biden's restrictive AI order, clearing the path for new innovation. “As soon as he revoked Biden's AI order... Trump also announced the LARGEST AI investment in history” - a $500 billion project called Stargate intended to make America“the AI capital of the world.”

Analysts estimate artificial intelligence could add $20 trillion annually to the global economy by 2030 , with some projections climbing as high as $14 quadrillion over two decades .

Inside Project Colossus

Away from Washington, Elon Musk has quietly built a massive new facility in Memphis, Tennessee. Known as Project Colossus , the supercomputer is powered by 200,000 Nvidia H100 chips , surpassing the scale of every major competitor. Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described it as “the fastest supercomputer on the planet.”

Musk says the purpose of Colossus is to uncover“the deepest secrets of the universe” and achieve results“we can't even fathom.”

The Shift to AI 2.0

James Altucher, a longtime technology analyst, stresses that the public has only seen the beginning of artificial intelligence. The first phase - AI 1.0 - was marked by applications like ChatGPT. The second phase will be far more transformative.

“AI 1.0 gives us all the world's knowledge at our fingertips. AI 2.0... gives that knowledge to intelligent machines that I believe will solve our problems for us.”

Altucher believes this new wave could rival history's greatest inventions: “This second wave of ARTIFICIAL SUPERINTELLIGENCE... will rival all of the great innovations of the past. Electricity... the wheel... even the discovery of fire.”

About James Altucher

James Altucher is a computer scientist, entrepreneur, and author with more than 40 years of experience in technology. He studied computer science at Cornell and Carnegie Mellon, developed early AI software in finance, and later launched pioneering web platforms for companies like HBO and American Express.

A bestselling author and frequent media guest, Altucher now shares research on how emerging technologies are reshaping America's economy, infrastructure, and culture .

CONTACT: Derek Warren Public Relations Manager Paradigm Press Group Email: ...