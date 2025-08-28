GURU Organic Energy To Report Third Quarter 2025 Results
Management will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET. The conference call will include a Q&A period open exclusively to financial analysts who are invited to participate by using the dial-in number provided below. Other interested parties are invited to participate in the call on a listen-only basis and are encouraged to do so via live audio webcast, which will be available on GURU's website.
Conference call and webcast details:
- Thursday, September 11, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. ET Via webcast: Via telephone: 1-833-630-1956 (toll free) or 1-412-317-1837 for international dial-in A webcast replay will be available on GURU's website until September 30, 2025.
About GURU Products
GURU energy drinks are made from a short list of plant-based active ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame. These carefully sourced ingredients are crafted into unique blends that push your body to go further and your mind to be sharper.
To explore GURU's range of organic energy drinks, visit or find us on Amazon.
About GURU Organic Energy
GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company that launched the world's first natural, plant-based energy drink in 1999. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of about 25,000 points of sale, and through and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic ingredients, including natural caffeine, with zero sucralose and zero aspartame, which offer consumers Good Energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram, @guruenergy on Facebook and @guruenergydrink on TikTok.
For further information, please contact:
GURU Organic Energy
Investors
Carl Goyette, President and CEO
Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer
514-845-4878
...
strat.eko
Francois Kalos
...
1 Nielsen, 52-week period ended July 12, 2025, All Channels, Canada vs. same period year ago
