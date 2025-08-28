Mobix Labs Secures Design Wins And Begins Shipping Advanced Filtered Mil-Spec Circular Connectors For Military Drone Applications

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mobix Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: MOBX), a fabless semiconductor and connectivity solutions provider, today announced that it has secured design wins and is currently shipping its advancedinto next-generation military drone platforms.

These specialized connectors are engineered to eliminate high-frequency noise from entering or exiting sensitive electronic systems , ensuring uninterrupted and secure communications even in harsh electronic warfare environments. By integrating Pi filtering technology directly into ruggedized circular connectors, Mobix Labs delivers critical electromagnetic interference (EMI) protection required in the modern battlespace.

Military drone platforms represent a rapidly expanding and indispensable asset for today's armed forces. These unmanned aerial systems play a crucial role in GPS-based navigation, flight control, targeting, and payload delivery , where accuracy and reliability are paramount. Mobix Labs' filtered connectors are deployed in communications and GPS distribution systems within military drones and tactical aircraft, where they help ensure secure communications, precision guidance, and reliable data transfer under contested conditions.

“Securing design wins and already shipping products into military drone applications underscores the value and performance of our EMI filtering technology,” said Bob Ydens, Vice President and General Manager of Mobix Labs Interconnect Products.“Military drones are at the forefront of today's defense strategies, providing both tactical and strategic advantages. By delivering advanced Mil-Spec compliant connector solutions, our products support defense customers in maintaining secure communications and mission-critical precision, even in the most challenging environments.”

As military systems continue to evolve, Mobix Labs highlights its commitment to supporting the defense industry with trusted, high-performance solutions that ensure operational readiness and reliability.

About Mobix Labs

Based in Irvine, California, Mobix Labs is a fabless semiconductor company delivering advanced wireless and wired connectivity, RF, switching, and filtering technologies for next-generation communication systems. Our solutions support aerospace, defense, 5G, medical, industrial, and other high-reliability markets. We specialize in electromagnetic interference (EMI) solutions for secure aerospace GPS systems, optical cables for high-speed interconnects, and AI datacenters, as well as mmWave radar and imaging for commercial applications, ensuring high performance and reliability in demanding environments. Visit mobixlabs.com , and follow us on LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Mobix Labs, Inc.'s (“Mobix Labs” or the“Company”) current expectations, intentions, strategies, beliefs, or projections concerning future events or the Company's future performance. These statements are often identified by words such as“anticipate,”“believe,”“could,”“expect,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“project,”“seek,”“should,”“target,”“will,”“would,” or similar expressions. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could materially affect Mobix Labs' business, financial condition, and results of operations.

Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the development, performance, scalability, commercialization, and future deployment of the Company's connector and EMI filtering technologies for defense and aerospace applications. These statements are based on current assumptions and expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors-many of which are outside of the Company's control-that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially from those expressed or implied due to factors such as changes in market demand, customer adoption rates, competitive dynamics, regulatory developments, and the Company's ability to execute its strategic initiatives. These risks include, but are not limited to: delays or failures in product development, testing, or commercialization; the timing, scope, and outcome of customer programs, qualifications, or adoption of the technology; evolving regulatory, safety, or technical standards in the defense, aerospace, semiconductor, and communications sectors; supply chain and manufacturing constraints; changes in customer requirements or funding; competitive pressures; macroeconomic conditions; and risks described in the“Risk Factors” section of the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

