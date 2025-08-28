Draganfly Announces Expansion Of U.S. Manufacturing Footprint And Capacity To Meet Demand For Scalable U.S.-Made Drone Solutions
This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. drone industry. In a recent policy shift, the U.S. Secretary of Defense announced an initiative to accelerate domestic drone production and supply chain expansion. This directive supports the rapid scaling of industrial drone production capacity and a move away from lengthy acquisition cycles that have historically slowed the adoption of new technologies. Primary objectives of the directive include increased investment in U.S.-based manufacturers and a more streamlined approach to integrating drone systems across key government and public safety agencies.
These recent announcements and policy shifts underscore the urgency of building a resilient and distributed industrial base that can respond quickly to operational needs and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Draganfly's expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity directly aligns with this national objective by improving logistics and supply chain diversity to meet expanding demand for products such as the innovative Draganfly Flex FPV system.
“U.S. leadership is signaling a clear and necessary shift in how this critical technology is procured and deployed,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly.“By expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we're not only improving how quickly we can deliver for customers-we're also contributing to a more agile, secure, and self-reliant drone ecosystem.”
As the United States looks to strengthen its domestic capabilities in aerospace and robotics, Draganfly remains committed to enabling scalable, mission-ready solutions through strategic investments in U.S. infrastructure and innovation.
Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO; CSE: DPRO; FSE: 3U8) is a pioneer in drone solutions, AI-driven software, and robotics. With over 25 years of innovation, Draganfly has been at the forefront of drone technology, providing solutions for public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping, and surveying. The Company is committed to delivering efficient, reliable, and industry-leading technology that helps organizations save time, money, and lives.
