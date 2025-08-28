Americase To Moderate High-Impact Panel On Data Center Growth And Resiliency At DCAC 2025

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Chris Egloff, VP of Strategic Business Opportunities, Americase

WAXAHACHIE, TX, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Americase, a leading manufacturer of protective containers for hazardous materials and high-value goods, will participate in a featured panel discussion at DCAC titled“A New Reality: The Digital & Physical Battle for Resiliency.” This high-impact panel will explore the urgent challenges facing data center growth amid shifting global, regulatory, and technological landscapes on September 16, 2025, from 5:00 pm to 5:30 pm in Austin, Texas.

Moderated by Joel Chakkalakal of Critical Risk Solution with panelists including Chris Egloff of Americase and Jemery Hopwood of 5 Iron Cyber Security, the panel will discuss the supply chain resiliency, the geopolitical impacts of current tariff issues, as well as perspectives on the industry's direction, strengths, and areas needing improvement.

“Data centers are the backbone of today's digital economy, but resiliency has become a shared battlefield-spanning cyber defense, regulatory compliance, supply chain disruption, and infrastructure integrity,” said Chris Egloff, Vice President of Strategic Business Opportunities, Americase.“This panel will bring together voices from across the ecosystem to surface solutions and strategies that help the industry prepare for what's next.”

In addition to the panel, Americase and PHS West will co-host Rack 'n Rodeo, an official post-DCAC networking event on the evening of September 17 at Bull & Bowl in Austin, Texas. This event will feature music, food, drinks, and games-for attendees to connect beyond the conference sessions, fostering new partnerships, exchanging ideas, and strengthening relationships forged at DCAC.

About Americase

Founded in 1985, Americase is a global leader in the custom design and manufacture of cutting-edge protection containers for the transportation and storage of hazmat and high value goods. Dedicated to mission-critical problem-solving innovation, the company provides efficient and effective answers to even the most complex shipping and storage problems. Americase supports customers across various industries and organizations, including consumer electronics, data centers, automotive, airline and general aviation, oil and gas, power tools, recreational vehicles and micromobility devices, space and exploration, U.S. Military, medical devices, and semiconductors. Visit americase for more information.

Marina Malamis

Americase

+1 469-401-6950

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.