British Council Office In Ukraine Damaged During Russian Strike On Kyiv

2025-08-28 07:12:26
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The organization reported this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"Following last night's attack on Kyiv, our British Council office has been severely damaged and will be closed to visitors until further notice. While there may be some delays in our responses, our work with our Ukrainian partners in education and culture continues," the statement reads.

The British Council added that it remains available for contact via email.

Read also: EU Delegation to Ukraine damaged in Russian attack on Kyiv

Earlier reports said that the death toll from the massive Russian strike on Kyiv has risen to 14, with ten people reported missing. The building of the EU Delegation to Ukraine was also heavily damaged by the blast wave.

Other facilities affected include the office of the Ukrainska Pravda news outlet, the Readeat bookstore, and the headquarters of Bank Credit Dnipro and OTP Bank.

