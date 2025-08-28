Adyton Reports Final Assays From Feni Drillholes 1-3 Confirming Multiple Copper Mineralised Zones, Complementing Previously Reported Gold FDD003 Upgraded By 40% For Combined 125.9 Gxm (Au.Eq)
|Hole ID
|From (m)
|Interval 1 (m)
| Gold
(Au g/t)
|Copper (Cu %)
| Gold Equiv. 2
(Au g/t)
|Au (g.m) Gram Metre
| Hole g.m
(Au) Totals
|FDD001
|95
|76
|1.43
|0.03
|1.46
|111.0
|111.0
|FDD002
|45
|144.2 3
|1.18
|0.05
|1.24
|178.8
|178.8
|inc.
|45
|93
|1.58
|0.05
|1.65
|153.5
|
|FDD003
|70
|81
|1.12
|0.21
|1.36
|109.8
|125.9
|inc.
|118
|24
|1.30
|0.51
|1.87
|44.9
|
|and
|223
|12
|0.61
|0.23
|0.86
|10.3
|
|and
|284
|5
|0.63
|0.49
|1.17
|5.8
|
|inc.
|287
|1
|1.64
|1.42
|3.23
|3.2
|
Figure 1 : Plan view of drillholes and historical block model at the Kabang mineralized corridor.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 2 : Cross section of FDD003 (looking east) highlighting gold and copper mineralized zones, including historical copper (and gold) assays (e.g., AMD004, AMD005, AMD002, KAD001). Copper was not previously modelled or included in MRE.
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 3 : FDD001: Detailed core photograph of the interval from 107.3 to 107.6m (30cm). Crackle breccia within monzodiorite, sub-rounded, clast supported, strong pervasive silica-clay-pyrite alteration, fine grain pyrite filling the matrix and filling cracks and disseminated in the clasts. 107 to 108m assayed 3.91g/t Au & 0.02% Cu .
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 4 : FDD002: Detailed core photograph of the interval from 112.10 to 112.30m (20cm). Pervasive silica- clay-pyrite altered, sub-round clasts set in fine to medium grain intrusive unit with fine disseminated pyrite. 112 to 113m assayed 2.36g/t Au & 0.04% Cu .
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Figure 5 : FDD003: Detailed core photograph of the interval 122.80 to 123.00m (20cm). Pervasive silica- clay-pyrite altered, fine to medium grain intrusive unit. Fine sulphides (pyrite + chalcopyrite) filling fractures as well as disseminated. 122 to 123m assayed 1.59g/t Au & 0.71% Cu .
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Table 2 : Feni Island Gold-Copper Project: drillhole details and status.
|Hole ID
|Easting
|Northing
|RL
|DIP
|AZI
|Depth (m)
|Status
|FDD001
|567,648
|9,548,228
|156
|-60
|50
|396.0
|Completed
|FDD002
|567,245
|9,548,135
|91
|-60
|100
|195.4
|Completed
|FDD003
|567,348
|9,548,221
|105
|-70
|160
|421.7
|Completed
|FDD004
|567,469
|9,548,209
|126
|-70
|180
|453.2
|Completed
|FDD005
|567,571
|9,548,247
|136
|-70
|180
|839.6
|Completed
|FDD006
|567,782
|9,548,230
|184
|-70
|320
|412.6
|Completed
|FDD007
|567,469
|9,548,305
|111
|-70
|180
|468.2
|Completed
|FDD008
|567,886
|9,548,273
|193
|-70
|320
|67.9
|Abandoned
|FDD009
|567,895
|9,548,275
|199
|-70
|320
|401.2
|Completed
|FDD010
|567,342
|9,548,282
|108
|-70
|180
|541.2
|Completed
|FDD011
|568,005
|9,548,323
|211
|-70
|320
|199.9
|In progress
|FDD012
|567,582
|9,548,332
|138
|-70
|140
|0
|On collar
|TOTAL M
|
|
|
|
|
|4,396.9
|
Table notes: FDD008 was abandoned at a shallow depth while still in post-mineral cover due to operational issues, redrilled as FDD009. FDD002 was terminated prematurely due to ground conditions while still in observed visual mineralisation. WGS 84 Zone 56S UTM coordinates.
Quality Assurance / Quality Control
Adyton adheres to industry-recognized standards of Best Practice and Quality Assurance/Quality Control (QA/QC). Drill core samples were submitted in batches to Intertek Laboratory in Lae, which include a field blank, certified reference materials (CRMs) and staged duplicates. Samples were sealed using single-use tie-locks ensuring Chain of Custody. To date, all batches have passed QA/QC, and blanks and CRMs were within acceptable tolerance limits. All drill holes were drilled and sampled predominantly from PQ and/or HQ diameter drill core (noting some drilling and upcoming sampling will be on NQ core). Core recovery is considered to be appropriate.
Feni Island Gold-Copper asset, on-trend location to giant gold +/- copper mines
The Adyton Feni Island Au-Cu project is strategically located on the easily accessible Bismark Islands in PNG. Feni Island is part of the 250km long Tabar-Lihir-Tanga-Feni Island chain, which to the northwest hosts the operating gold mines of Simberi and the -giant Lihir mine, while Feni hosts a foundational resource of 1.45moz Au. To the southeast of Feni Island, on Bougainville Island, lies the giant past producing Panguna Cu-Au mine.
For further information please contact:
Tim Crossley, Chief Executive Officer
E‐mail: ...
Phone: +61 7 3854 2389
Phone: +1 778 549 6768
ABOUT ADYTON RESOURCES CORPORATION
Adyton Resources Corporation is focused on the exploration and development of gold and copper resources in regions with high potential for Tier 1 discoveries. The company has a portfolio of highly prospective mineral exploration and development projects in Papua New Guinea (PNG) where it is focused on expansionary drilling on its 100% controlled 1.46mozAu Feni Island Au-Cu asset. This drilling is also focused on documenting the copper endowment that has previously been unassayed for. The Company also has a JV on the Fergusson Island Au project, also in PNG. mineral exploration projects are located on the Pacific Ring of Fire on easy to access island locations which hosts several globally significant copper and gold deposits including the Lihir gold mine and Panguna copper/gold mine on Bougainville Island, both neighboring projects to the Company's Feni Island project.
Feni Island Au-Cu project
The Feni Island Project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 (Oct 14, 2021), that has outlined an initial inferred mineral resource of 60.4mt averaging 0.75 g/tAu, for contained gold of 1.46mozAu ((cut-off grade 0.5g/tAu). See the NI 43-101 technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Feni Gold-Copper Property, New Ireland Province, Papua New Guinea prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under Adyton's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
Fergusson Island Au project
The Fergusson Island Au project has a MRE prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 dated October 14, 2021, which outlined an indicated mineral resource of 4.0mt at an average grade of 1.33g/tAu for contained gold of 173kozAu and an inferred mineral resource of 16.3mt at an average grade of 1.02g/tAu for contained gold of 540kozAu. See the technical report entitled "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Fergusson Gold Property, Milne Bay Province, Papua New Guinea" prepared for Adyton Resources by Mark Berry (MAIG), Simon Tear (MIGI PGeo), Matthew White (MAIG) and Andy Thomas (MAIG), each an independent mining consultant and "qualified person" as defined in NI 43-101,available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at . Mineral resources are not mineral reserves and have not demonstrated economic viability.
For more information about Adyton and its projects, visit
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
Qualified Person
The scientific and technical information contained in this press release has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Dr Chris Bowden, PhD, GCMEE, FAusIMM(CP), FSEG, the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Geologist of Adyton, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43‐101 ‐ Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.
Forward looking statements
This press release includes "forward‐looking statements", including forecasts, estimates, expectations, and objectives for future operations that are subject to several assumptions, risks, and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of Adyton. Forward‐ looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward‐looking terminology such as "may", "will", "should", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "anticipate", "believe", "continue", "plans" or similar terminology. Forward looking statements in this news release include plans pertaining to the drill program, the intention to prepare additional technical studies, the timing of the drill program, uses of the recent drone survey data, the timing of updating key findings, the preparation of resource estimates, and the deeper exploration of high-grade gold and copper feeder systems . The forward‐looking information contained herein is provided for the purpose of assisting readers in understanding management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.
Forward‐looking information are based on management of the parties' reasonable assumptions, estimates, expectations, analyses, and opinions, which are based on such management's experience and perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, the receipt of any necessary permits, licenses and regulatory approvals in connection with the future development of the projects in a timely manner; the availability of financing on suitable terms for the development; construction and continued operation of the Fergusson Island Project and the Feni Island Project; the ability to effectively complete the drilling program; and Adyton's ability to comply with all applicable regulations and laws, including environmental, health and safety laws.
Investors are cautioned that forward-looking statements are not based on historical facts but instead reflect Adyton's management's expectations, estimates or projections concerning future results or events based on the opinions, assumptions and estimates of managements considered reasonable at the date the statements are made. Although Adyton believes that the expectations reflected in such forward- looking statements are reasonable, such information involves risks and uncertainties, and under reliance should not be placed on such information, as unknown or unpredictable factors could have material adverse effects on future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by Adyton. Among the key risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements are the following: impacts arising from the global disruption, changes in general macroeconomic conditions; reliance on key personnel; reliance on Zenex Drilling; changes in securities markets; changes in the price of gold or certain other commodities; change in national and local government, legislation, taxation, controls, regulations and political or economic developments; risks and hazards associated with the business of mineral exploration, development and mining (including environmental hazards, industrial accidents, unusual or unexpected formations pressures, cave‐ins and flooding); discrepancies between actual and estimated metallurgical recoveries; inability to obtain adequate insurance to cover risks and hazards; the presence of laws and regulations that may impose restrictions on mining; employee relations; relationships with and claims by local communities and indigenous populations; availability of and changes in the costs associated with mining inputs and labour; the speculative nature of mineral exploration and development (including the risks of obtaining necessary licenses, permits and approvals from government authorities); and title to properties. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward‐looking statements. Such forward‐looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available. No forward‐looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward looking statements or information. Adyton Resources Corporation undertakes no obligation to update forward‐looking information except as required by applicable law.
1 Interval widths are "apparent" widths downhole, subject to true width determination.
2 Gold equivalent calculated as: Au = (Au g/t + 1.12(Cu %)).
3 FDD002 ended in mineralisation.
To view the source version of this press release, please visit
SOURCE: Adyton Resources Corporation
