Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Tenax Therapeutics To Participate In The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025


2025-08-28 07:01:16
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the“Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, which is taking place from September 3-5, 2025, in New York, NY.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: September 4, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.

Contact:

Investor and Media:

Argot Partners
...


MENAFN28082025004107003653ID1109987930

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search