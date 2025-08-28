Tenax Therapeutics To Participate In The Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CHAPEL HILL, N.C., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: TENX) (“Tenax Therapeutics” or the“Company”), a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in a fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025, which is taking place from September 3-5, 2025, in New York, NY.

Details of presentation:

Format: Fireside chat

Participants: Chris Giordano, President & Chief Executive Officer, Stuart Rich, M.D., Chief Medical Officer

Date and Time: September 4, 2025, at 10:20 a.m. ET

The live and archived webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the Company's investor relations webpage .

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. is a Phase 3, development-stage pharmaceutical company using clinical insights to develop novel cardiopulmonary therapies. The Company owns global rights to develop and commercialize levosimendan, which it is developing for the treatment of PH-HFpEF, the most prevalent form of pulmonary hypertension globally, for which no product has been approved to date. For more information, visit tenaxthera.com . Tenax Therapeutics' common stock is listed on The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC under the symbol“TENX”.

