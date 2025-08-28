Aduro Clean Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter And Fiscal Year 2025 Results And Provides Business Update

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, Ontario, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aduro Clean Technologies Inc . (“ Aduro ” or the“ Company ”) (Nasdaq: ADUR ) (CSE: ACT ) (FSE: 9D5 ), a clean technology company using the power of chemistry to transform lower value feedstocks, like waste plastics, heavy bitumen, and renewable oils, into resources for the 21st century, has filed its audited financial results for the year ended May 31, 2025, and has provided the following highlights. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated. Ofer Vicus, CEO of Aduro, remarked,“Fiscal year 2025 marked a period of significant execution against our strategic priorities. Notably, we advanced construction of our Pilot Plant in collaboration with Zeton, with commissioning activities expected to begin in September 2025. We also broadened our feedstock testing, including initial work on synthetic turf, which has drawn attention from several parties expressing interest in the results and reflects the growing attention to chemical recycling solutions in this segment. In addition, we deepened our Customer Engagement Program, strengthened relationships with leading companies across the plastics and energy value chain and expanded our industry presence by joining collaborative associations. These initiatives position Aduro to demonstrate the scalability of HydrochemolyticTM Technology (“HCT”) and generate valuable data needed to assess its performance on diverse feedstocks.” Mena Beshay, CFO of Aduro, added,“We maintained financial discipline throughout the fiscal year, while supporting significant investment in our Pilot Plant. The equity financing we completed in June was executed efficiently and provides meaningful additional resources to advance our scale-up program. Aduro remains in a healthy financial position, supported by a strong balance sheet and continued backing from partners. We look forward to building on this foundation as we enter fiscal year 2026.” Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 – Financial Highlights (three months ended May 31, 2025)

Quarterly revenue of $74,670 was recorded for Q4 2025, a decrease of 27% versus revenue of $102,250 generated in Q4 2024. Loss from operations was $3,716,774 for Q4 2025, compared to $1,792,219 in Q4 2024. Fiscal Year 2025 – Financial Highlights (twelve months ended May 31, 2025)

Revenue for fiscal year 2025 was $231,212, a net decrease of 31% compared to $337,516 in fiscal year 2024. The Company's current revenue is earned through the completion of services under Customer Engagement Programs (CEP) for evaluation of the Company's technology and collaboration work. This revenue is non-recurring and varies with the timing and scope of evaluation projects. Year-over-year differences reflect the balance of Company resources allocated between scale-up activities, ongoing technical analysis, and customer evaluation programs.

Loss from operations was $12,145,790 for fiscal year 2025, compared to $7,436,861 for fiscal year 2024. This was primarily driven by increased research and development and technology scaleup activities, the hiring of new employees, an increase in non-cash share-based compensation, as well as corporate expenses associated with our Nasdaq Listing in November 2024.

At May 31, 2025, the carrying cost of property, plant, and equipment was $5.1 million compared to $3.6 million in 2024, representing an increase of $1.5 million. This was primarily driven by increased investment in research equipment and laboratory facilities to support our current rate of growth and capital work in progress related to the construction of the Company's pilot plant.

The Company maintained a strong cash position with $6.96 million at May 31, 2025, compared to $2.8 million in 2024. Subsequent to May 31, 2025, Aduro received gross proceeds of approximately US$9.2 million from the closing of an underwritten U.S. public offering and approximately $0.8 million from the exercise of options and warrants, further strengthening the Company's balance sheet.

Selected Comparative Financial Information (for the years ended May 31)

(CAD $) FY2025

(Ended May 31, 2025) FY2024

(Ended May 31, 2024) % Change Revenue $ 231,212 $ 337,516 -31 % Loss from operations $ 12,145,790 $ 7,436,861 63 % Property, plant & equipment $ 4,109,459 $ 3,128,632 31 % Cash position (year-end) $ 6,957,846 $ 2,814,576 147 %

Fourth Quarter 2025 – Corporate Highlights and Subsequent Events

Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with NexGen Polymers (“NexGen”)

Aduro signed an MOU with NexGen detailing a framework for a proposed collaboration to explore the development of a demonstration-scale HCT plant. The agreement outlines potential areas of cooperation including securing representative feedstock supply, evaluating potential site options, and defining plant operations with a goal of optimizing data generation to support future development of configurable commercial solutions.

NexGen Polymers brings experience in polymer processing and materials management, making it a valuable partner for evaluating the real-world requirements of scaling HCT. By establishing a formal framework through this MOU, Aduro and NexGen can align efforts to assess feasibility in a structured manner and ensure that technical findings are supported by market-based considerations. This agreement highlights Aduro's collaborative approach to commercialization - working with partners across the plastics value chain.

Engagement of Siemens Canada (“Siemens”)

The Company announced a strategic collaboration with Siemens Canada to supply advanced control systems, automation solutions, and engineering services for the NGP Pilot Plant.

The engagement is intended to ensure that the Pilot Plant incorporates robust automation, data collection, and process safety capabilities from the outset. By working with Siemens, Aduro gains access to proven industrial systems and expertise that will help support reliable operation of the Pilot Plant and generation of high-quality technical data. This collaboration reflects Aduro's approach of partnering with established leaders in their respective fields to enhance the effectiveness of its scaleup activities.

MOU with Cleanfarms Inc. (“Cleanfarms”)

Aduro also signed an MOU with Cleanfarms Inc., a Canadian Producer Responsibility Organization (PRO), focused on agricultural waste management, on the evaluation of agricultural plastics that are difficult to recycle through conventional means. Cleanfarms operates national recovery programs supported by more than 200 member companies and a network of over 2,000 collection sites, giving it a unique position to provide representative feedstock streams for testing.

The collaboration sets out a multi-phase program to examine both the technical and economic feasibility of applying HCT to plastics such as silage film, bale wrap, grain bags, and twine - materials that play critical role in farming but are often landfilled or stockpiled due to limited end-of-life options. Through this initiative, Aduro and Cleanfarms will generate data on real-world feedstocks that will inform the potential role of HCT in addressing agricultural plastics.

Engagement of Delphi for Life Cycle Assessment of HCT

The Company engaged Delphi, a leading Canadian sustainability consultancy, to conduct a Life Cycle Assessment (“LCA”) of its HCT for waste plastic processing. The purpose of the study is to independently examine the environmental profile of HCT, measuring impacts such as greenhouse gas emissions, energy use, and resource efficiency compared to established recycling practices.

The LCA will provide data that can help inform customers, regulators, and stakeholders as they evaluate potential solutions for managing difficult plastic waste streams. By commissioning an independent assessment, Aduro is taking steps to ensure that future discussions about HCT are grounded in transparent, third-party analysis.

NGP Pilot Plant Construction

During the fourth quarter, Aduro advanced construction of the NGP Pilot Plant with Zeton. Site readiness activities, including HVAC and electrical upgrades, laboratory modifications, and office expansions, were completed, and operating documentation and training materials are in development. Factory Acceptance Testing of the extruders, the final long-lead items, was successfully completed, confirming performance ahead of delivery. At Zeton's facility, modular skid assembly progressed with equipment setting, piping fit-up, and instrumentation installation, while Siemens shipped and began integration of critical automation and electrical components.

Commissioning is scheduled to begin in September 2025, starting with the feed preparation and reactor systems, followed by the product recovery system in October 2025. The staged program will include pre-commissioning, cold commissioning, phased integration, wet runs, and initial operating campaigns, carried out with vendor support to ensure safety and quality.

Strengthened Capital Position with Successful U.S. Public Offering

In June 2025, Aduro completed a successful U.S. public offering, which raised total gross proceeds of approximately US$9.2 million through the sale of 1,090,048 common shares, together with accompanying warrants to purchase 545,024 common shares. The combined public offering price per common share and accompanying half warrant was US$8.44. Each whole warrant has an exercise price of US$10.13 per share and are exercisable immediately and will expire three years from the date of issuance. In addition to strengthening the balance sheet, the proceeds add additional resources for ongoing research and development and for advancing the Aduro scale-up and commercialisation programs.

Leadership Expansion

In July 2025, Aduro appointed David Weizenbach, P.Eng., as Chief Operating Officer. With more than three decades of experience in operations, engineering, and technology integration, including senior leadership roles at NOVA Chemicals, Mr. Weizenbach brings deep expertise in process automation, safety, and capital project delivery.

His appointment comes at a pivotal stage as Aduro transitions from R&D to pilot-scale execution. The NGP Pilot Plant is entering its commissioning phase, requiring disciplined operational leadership, integration of automation and control systems, and the establishment of safety and training protocols. Having supported Aduro in a consulting capacity for the prior six months, Mr. Weizenbach is already familiar with the Company's culture and technical approach, ensuring continuity as he formally assumed the COO role. His leadership strengthens Aduro's operational capacity at a critical moment, providing the governance and experience necessary to guide commissioning and prepare for subsequent scale-up.

Industry Engagement

In July 2025, Aduro became a member of the Plastics Industry Association (PLASTICS) and the Polystyrene Recycling Alliance (PSRA), an initiative of PLASTICS focused on advancing polystyrene recovery. Membership in these organizations connects Aduro to a broad network of resin producers, recyclers, converters, and brand owners engaged in advancing recycling standards, infrastructure development, and circular economy initiatives.

Participation in PSRA provides Aduro with a forum to collaborate on the technical and market challenges unique to polystyrene, one of the more difficult plastics to recycle due to limited collection infrastructure and low recovery rates. Aduro's early-stage work converting polystyrene into targeted hydrocarbon intermediates using HydrochemolyticTM Technology aligns with the Alliance's objectives of supporting innovation and developing viable end markets. This work builds on the Company's previously disclosed patent filing covering the production of BTX (benzene, toluene, xylenes) from waste plastics and renewable oils, further highlighting the applicability of HCT to polystyrene recovery.

Feedstock Innovation – Synthetic Turf Testing

In July 2025, Aduro announced the completion of testing of synthetic turf waste, commonly used in sports stadiums and landscaping, using its HydrochemolyticTM Technology with encouraging results. Synthetic turf represents a complex waste stream, composed of multiple materials that are typically difficult to recycle. The tests focused on the polyolefin components, where HCT demonstrated the ability to convert these fractions into shorter-chain hydrocarbons under controlled conditions. This was achieved without extensive preprocessing, as the process demonstrated tolerance for the mixed materials and contaminants typically present in aged turf systems. As part of this initiative, the Company received synthetic turf samples from a global industry stakeholder for evaluation. Several other parties have expressed interest in the results, underscoring the growing demand for chemical recycling options in this segment.

While still at an exploratory stage, the results highlight an area of potential application that has attracted interest from external parties, reflecting the need for innovative approaches to turf and composite waste materials.

For a more detailed discussion of Aduro's Q4 and fiscal full year 2025 results, please refer to the Company's audited financial statements for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2025, and management discussion & analysis for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2025, which are available at

About Aduro Clean Technologies

Aduro Clean Technologies is a developer of patented water-based technologies to chemically recycle waste plastics; convert heavy crude and bitumen into lighter, more valuable oil; and transform renewable oils into higher-value fuels or renewable chemicals. The Company's HydrochemolyticTM technology relies on water as a critical agent in a chemistry platform that operates at relatively low temperatures and cost, a game-changing approach that converts low-value feedstocks into resources for the 21st century.

For further information, please contact:

Abe Dyck, Investor Relations

...

+1 226 784 8889

KCSA Strategic Communications

Jack Perkins, Vice President

...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements, other than statements of historical fact that address activities, events, or developments that the Company believes, expects, or anticipates will or may occur in the future, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect management's current expectations based on information currently available and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. In this news release, the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected timing of commissioning activities for the Pilot Plant; the scalability and commercial adoption potential of HydrochemolyticTM Technology (“HCT”); the anticipated outcomes of testing new feedstocks such as synthetic turf; the development of a demonstration-scale HCT plant in collaboration with NexGen Polymers; the strategic collaboration with Siemens Canada and its expected contributions to the Pilot Plant; the potential commercial pathway for agricultural plastics recycling with Cleanfarms Inc.; the results and implications of the Life Cycle Assessment being conducted by Delphi; the continued progress and timeline for construction and commissioning of the NGP Pilot Plant; the expected benefits of the Customer Engagement Program and technical validation efforts; the use of proceeds and strategic impact of the June 2025 U.S. public offering; the anticipated contributions of newly appointed Chief Operating Officer David Weizenbach; the benefits of joining industry associations such as PLASTICS and PSRA; and the commercial and technical relevance of successful synthetic turf testing. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to their inherent uncertainty. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include but are not limited to, delays or unforeseen challenges in the construction, commissioning, or operation of the Pilot Plant; inability to secure sufficient or suitable feedstock supply for testing or commercial operations; failure to achieve desired technical or economic outcomes from collaborations or pilot projects; changes in market demand or regulatory frameworks affecting chemical recycling or clean technologies; risks related to intellectual property protection and commercialization of proprietary technologies; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates and commodity prices; availability and cost of financing, including future equity or debt offerings; general economic, market, and industry conditions, including supply chain disruptions; dependence on key personnel and the ability to attract and retain qualified staff; and risks associated with operating in multiple jurisdictions and complying with diverse regulatory requirements; unexpected adverse market conditions may negatively affect the Company and its progress, including adverse market conditions and other factors beyond the control of the parties. The Company expressly disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.









A photo accompanying this announcement is available at