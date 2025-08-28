From Vince Mcmahon To John Cena: Top 10 Richest WWE Stars Of 2025

From wrestling icons to Hollywood stars and business moguls, the wealthiest figures in WWE in 2025 represent a diverse range of talent and influence. This list explores the top 10 richest personalities in WWE who still alive.

By 2025, WWE's biggest fortunes are not only held by the performers inside the ring but also by executives, crossover celebrities, and legends whose influence stretches beyond wrestling. Here's a breakdown of the top 10 richest WWE figures this year:

1. Vince McMahon- $3.2 Billion

The man who built WWE into a global sports-entertainment empire still tops the list. Vince McMahon's fortune comes largely from WWE stock value, decades of executive power, legacy earnings, and residual influence within the company. Even after stepping away from the spotlight, his empire ensures his place as WWE's wealthiest figure.

2. Dwayne“The Rock” Johnson- $800 Million

No longer a full-time wrestler, but still wrestling's most famous export. The Rock's vast wealth comes from his Hollywood superstardom, Teremana Tequila, production ventures, and endless brand partnerships. He remains proof of how WWE can launch crossover icons.

3. Triple H (Paul Levesque)- $250 Million

Once“The Game” inside the ring, Paul Levesque now plays the role of Chief Content Officer, overseeing WWE's creative direction. Add in his marriage to Stephanie McMahon and long-standing corporate involvement, and Triple H is just as influential off-camera as he was on it.

4. Stephanie McMahon- $200 Million

As the daughter of Vince and long-time executive leader, Stephanie's fortune reflects years of brand building, executive power, co-CEO tenure, and equity ownership. Though she stepped back from day-to-day duties, her legacy inside WWE's business machine is cemented.

5. John Cena- $80–85 Million

Seventeen-time WWE champion turned Hollywood fixture, Cena now earns more from films, endorsements, and streaming projects than wrestling. With roles in Peacemaker, Netflix productions, and high-profile movie deals, he joins The Rock as one of WWE's most successful crossover stories.

6. Roman Reigns- $14-35 Million

As today's“Tribal Chief” and the face of WWE, Roman Reigns commands one of the company's highest salaries - estimated at around $5 million annually. Combined with premium contracts, endorsements, and top billing at WWE's biggest events, his net worth keeps climbing.

7. Stone Cold Steve Austin– $30 Million

The face of WWE's Attitude Era still makes millions long after retirement. Austin's wealth flows in through royalties, television projects, his podcast, and occasional WWE returns, proving his“Stone Cold” brand never goes out of style.

8. Brock Lesnar- $25 Million

True to his“special attraction” status, Lesnar has always worked on short-term, but highly lucrative deals. His income is shaped by WWE mega-deals, merchandise revenue, and his past career in UFC, making him one of wrestling's most profitable part-time performers.

9. The Undertaker- $17 Million

Mark Calaway,better known to millions as The Undertaker, remains one of WWE's wealthiest icons, ranking as the seventh richest wrestler in 2025. His financial success stems from a rare mix of loyalty, longevity, and masterful brand protection.

Debuting the legendary“Deadman” character in 1990, The Undertaker went on to have a remarkable 30-year run with WWE, becoming virtually synonymous with WrestleMania thanks to his iconic 21–0 unbeaten streak on the grand stage.

At the height of his in-ring career, Calaway was among WWE's top earners, reportedly pulling in around $2.5 million annually, not counting bonuses from marquee matches. Beyond match pay, his brand generated steady revenue through merchandise sales - everything from t-shirts and action figures to symbolic props like urns. Royalties from video games, DVDs, and streaming releases added to the steady flow.

After retiring in 2020, The Undertaker reinvented himself by launching his popular“1 deadMAN SHOW,” a spoken-word style tour run in partnership with WWE programming. These live events proved to be both a creative outlet and a lucrative venture.

Off the stage, Calaway's earnings continue thanks to investments in Texas ranch properties, endorsement deals including brands like G Fuel, and premium fan appearances - often paired with his long-time storyline brother, Kane.

10. Becky Lynch- $10 Million

Rounding out the list is“The Man” herself. Becky Lynch has broken barriers for women's wrestling, becoming the highest-paid female performer in WWE with a reported salary of over $4.5 million annually. Add in endorsements and media appearances, and she stands as WWE's wealthiest active female star today.