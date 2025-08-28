Burlington Stores, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings



Total sales increased 10% on top of 13% last year

Comparable store sales increased 5% on top of 5% last year

Net income was $94 million, and diluted EPS was $1.47

Excluding certain expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases:



Adjusted EBIT margin increased 120 basis points

Adjusted EPS increased 39% to $1.72 Increasing full year adjusted EPS guidance to $9.19 to $9.59; guidance excludes anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases



BURLINGTON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE: BURL), a nationally recognized off-price retailer of high-quality, branded apparel, footwear, accessories, and merchandise for the home at everyday low prices, today announced its results for the second quarter ended August 2, 2025.

Michael O'Sullivan, CEO, stated,“We are pleased with our exceptional performance in the second quarter. Comparable store sales increased 5%, which was on top of 5% comparable store sales growth in the second quarter of last year. We also saw very strong margin and earnings performance. Adjusted EBIT Margin increased 120 basis points, while Adjusted EPS grew 39% versus the second quarter of last year. This was a high-quality earnings beat driven by ahead of plan sales, higher merchandise margin, lower freight expense and leverage on SG&A expenses.”

Mr. O'Sullivan continued,“Given the strength of the second quarter, we are raising our full year earnings guidance. As for sales, consistent with our off-price playbook, we are maintaining our previously issued guidance for 0% to 2% comp growth in the third and fourth quarters. The third quarter is off to a solid start, and as is our practice, we will manage our business conservatively and be ready to chase.”

Mr. O'Sullivan went on,“We see a clear link between our very strong second quarter sales and earnings results and the key Burlington 2.0 strategies. We are excited because these initiatives are in the early stages of their potential impact, which we believe will grow over time and will drive our longer-term performance.”

Fiscal 2025 Second Quarter Operating Results



Total sales increased 10% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024 to $2,701 million, while comparable store sales increased 5% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Gross margin rate as a percentage of net sales was 43.7% vs. 42.8% for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 90 basis points. Merchandise margin expanded 60 basis points, driven by lower shortage and reduced markdowns, while freight expense improved 30 basis points as a percentage of net sales.

Product sourcing costs, which are included in selling, general and administrative expenses (SG&A), were $209 million vs. $191 million in the second quarter of 2024. Product sourcing costs include the costs of processing goods through our supply chain and buying costs.

SG&A was 35.2% as a percentage of net sales vs 35.1% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, increasing by 10 basis points. Adjusted SG&A, excluding $11 million and $3 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was 26.7% as a percentage of net sales vs. 27.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The effective tax rate was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. The Adjusted Effective Tax Rate was 26.0% vs. 26.0% in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024.

Net income was $94 million, or $1.47 per share vs. $74 million, or $1.15 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted Net Income was $110 million, or $1.72 per share, vs. $80 million, or $1.24 per share for the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $8 million and $2 million of expenses, respectively, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases.

Diluted weighted average shares outstanding amounted to 63.9 million during the quarter compared with 64.3 million during the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Adjusted EBITDA was $257 million vs. $205 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $11 million and $3 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 120 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted EBIT was $162 million vs. $118 million in the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, excluding $11 million and $3 million of expenses, respectively, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, an increase of 120 basis points as a percentage of sales.

First Six Months of Fiscal 2025 Results

Total sales increased 8% compared to the first six months of Fiscal 2024. Net income increased 28% compared to the same period in Fiscal 2024 to $195 million, or $3.05 per share vs. $2.37 per share in the prior period. Adjusted EBIT, excluding $17 million and $9 million, respectively, of expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $314 million vs. $254 million in the first six months of Fiscal 2024, an increase of 80 basis points as a percentage of sales. Adjusted Net Income, excluding $12 million and $7 million, respectively, of expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases, was $217 million, or $3.39 per share, vs. $171 million, or $2.66 per share for the first six months of Fiscal 2024.



Inventory

Merchandise inventories were $1,415 million vs. $1,223 million at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024, a 16% increase, while comparable store inventories decreased 8% compared to the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory was 50% of total inventory at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 compared to 41% at the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2024. Reserve inventory is largely composed of merchandise that is purchased opportunistically and that will be sent to stores in future months or next season.



Liquidity and Debt



The Company ended the second quarter of Fiscal 2025 with $1,694 million in liquidity, comprised of $748 million in unrestricted cash and $946 million in availability on its ABL facility. The Company ended the second quarter with $2,039 million in outstanding total debt, including $1,727 million on its Term Loan facility, $297 million in Convertible Notes, and no borrowings on its ABL facility.

Common Stock Repurchases

During the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company repurchased 102,474 shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program for $26 million. As of the end of the second quarter of Fiscal 2025, the Company had $632 million remaining on its share repurchase program authorizations.



Outlook

For Fiscal Year 2025 (the 52-weeks ending January 31, 2026), the Company now expects:



Total sales to increase in the range of 7% to 8% on top of the 11% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 1% to 2%, on top of the 4% increase for the 52-weeks ended February 1, 2025;

Capital expenditures, net of landlord allowances, to be approximately $950 million;

To open approximately 100 net new stores;

Depreciation and amortization to be approximately $385 million;

Adjusted EBIT margin to increase in the range of 20 to 40 basis points versus the 52 weeks ended February 1, 2025; excludes $33 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $16 million in Fiscal 2024;

Net interest expense to be approximately $50 million;

An Adjusted Effective Tax Rate of approximately 25%; and Adjusted EPS in the range of $9.19 to $9.59, as compared to $8.35 of Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $25 million, net of tax, of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in Fiscal 2025 and $12 million in Fiscal 2024. This assumes a fully diluted share count of approximately 64 million shares.

For the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 (the 13-weeks ending November 1, 2025), the Company expects:



Total sales to increase in the range of 5% to 7%; this assumes comparable store sales will increase in the range of 0% to 2% versus the third quarter of Fiscal 2024;

Adjusted EBIT margin to range from down 20 basis points to flat versus the third quarter of Fiscal 2024; excludes approximately $10 million of anticipated expenses associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 and none in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024;

An effective tax rate of approximately 25%; and Adjusted EPS in the range of $1.50 to $1.60, as compared to $1.55 in Adjusted EPS last year; excludes $7 million of anticipated expenses, net of tax, associated with bankruptcy acquired leases in the third quarter of Fiscal 2025 and none in the third quarter of Fiscal 2024.

The Company has not presented a quantitative reconciliation of the forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures set out above to their most comparable GAAP financial measures because it would require the Company to create estimated ranges on a GAAP basis, which would entail unreasonable effort. Adjustments required to reconcile forward-looking non-GAAP measures cannot be predicted with reasonable certainty but may include, among others, costs related to debt amendments, loss on extinguishment of debt, and impairment charges, as well as the tax effect of such items. Some or all of those adjustments could be significant.

Note Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The foregoing discussion of the Company's operating results includes references to Adjusted SG&A, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income, Adjusted Earnings per Share (or Adjusted EPS), Adjusted EBIT (or Adjusted EBIT Margin), and Adjusted Effective Tax Rate. The Company believes these supplemental measures are useful in evaluating the performance of our business and provide greater transparency into our results of operations. In particular, we believe that excluding certain items that may vary substantially in frequency and magnitude from what we consider to be our core operating results are useful supplemental measures that assist investors and management in evaluating our ability to generate earnings and leverage sales, and to more readily compare core operating results between past and future periods. These non-GAAP financial measures are defined and reconciled to the most comparable GAAP measures later in this document.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking and Cautionary Statements

