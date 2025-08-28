Soldier Modernization Market To Reach USD $19.33 Billion By 2029 At 5.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- How Big Is The Soldier Modernization Market In 2025?

In recent years, we have seen considerable growth in the size of the soldier modernization market. This is set to continue, with projections showing an increase from $14.67 billion in 2024 to $15.54 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the historic period can be credited to a rise in counterinsurgency operations, a higher demand for enhanced soldier survivability, advancements in technology within the field of personal protective equipment, an increase in military spending following the 9/11 incident, and the early utilization of night vision and communication systems.

Anticipations are high for a robust expansion in the soldier modernization market over the upcoming years, with projected growth to a size of $19.33 billion by 2029, boasting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This expected growth during the forecasted period can be credited to elements such as the incorporation of AI and robotics, an increasing demand for wearable sensors on battlegrounds, a shift towards network-centric warfare, focus on enhanced soldier lethality and mobility, and growth in unmanned and cyber-integrated soldier systems. Notable trends for the forecast period encompass the integration of artificial intelligence to boost decision-making processes, the uptake of wearable health monitoring systems, the development of lightweight, modular body armor, the implementation of augmented reality (AR) head-up displays, and the use of exoskeletons to augment soldier endurance and mobility.

What Are The Key Driving Factors For The Growth Of The Soldier Modernization Market?

The ascending geopolitical conflict is anticipated to foster the expansion of the soldier modernization market. Geopolitical hostilities imply the intensifying political discord between nations or regions, invariably resulting in conflict or heightened military readiness. Instances of such strains are increasing as the rivalry between global powers escalates, triggers more territorial disputes and military flexing among countries. Soldier modernization enhances defense readiness by delivering cutting-edge tools that facilitate faster, safer and more informed responses. Amid geopolitical tensions, it allows nations to react promptly, exert influence, and maintain superiority without instigating open conflict. For example, the Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED), a US non-profit research entity focusing on conflict data examination, noted in December 2024 that there were over 165,273 political violence events recorded globally from July 2023 to June 2024. This represents a 15% surge compared to the preceding year. Consequently, the surge in geopolitical tensions is propelling the soldier modernization market's growth.

Who Are The Key Players In The Soldier Modernization Industry?

What Are The Upcoming Trends Of Soldier Modernization Market In The Globe?

The predominant firms in the soldier modernization market are directing their efforts towards creating superior products such as ballistic helmets. The objective is to augment soldier safety and bolster operational efficiency in war zones. Ballistic helmets are sophisticated combat gear designed to shield soldiers from gunshots, blasts, and airborne fragments. To illustrate, Gentex Corporation, a firm based in the US specializing in fire safety, launched its cutting-edge Ops-Core FAST SF Headborne System in May 2025. This novel helmet establishes a benchmark for lightweight ballistic efficiency for defense and law enforcement staff. It provides the same superior level of ballistic protection as its earlier version but showcases a shell design that is lighter by 10-15%. In addition, it incorporates a new universal lockdown liner system, which amplifies comfort, fitting, and steadiness, especially when used along with heavy night vision tools and add-ons.

What Segments Are Covered In The Soldier Modernization Market Report?

The soldier modernization market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Weapons And Ammunition, Personal Protection, Communication, Surveillance And Target Acquisition, Exoskeleton Training And Simulation, Other Types

2) By Technology: Artificial Intelligence, Augmented Reality And Virtual Reality, Internet Of Things (IoT), Big Data And Analytics, Robotics

3) By Platform: Airborne, Naval, Land

4) By Application: National Defense, Homeland Security, Special Forces, Law Enforcement

5) By End-User: Defense Forces, Emergency Services, Private Security

Subsegments:

1) By Weapons And Ammunition: Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Machine Guns, Grenade Launchers, Smart Munitions, Non-Lethal Weapons

2) By Personal Protection: Ballistic Helmets, Body Armor And Vests, Protective Eyewear, Combat Uniforms, Gloves And Boots, Respiratory Protection Gear

3) By Communication: Software-Defined Radios (SDRs), Tactical Headsets, Satellite Communication Devices, Handheld Radios, Data Link Systems, Communication Encryption Modules

4) By Surveillance And Target Acquisition: Night Vision Devices, Thermal Imaging Systems, Laser Rangefinders, Miniature Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Helmet-Mounted Displays, Targeting Pods And Sensors

5) By Exoskeleton Training And Simulation: Powered Exoskeletons, Passive Exoskeletons, Virtual Reality (VR) Training Systems, Augmented Reality (AR) Simulators, Weapon Handling Simulators, Immersive Battlefield Simulators

6) By Other Types: Wearable Power Sources, Portable Medical Devices, Navigation And Positioning Systems, Battlefield Management Systems, Hydration And Load-Carrying Systems

Which Region Is Expected To Lead The Soldier Modernization Market By 2025?

In 2024, North America dominated the Soldier Modernization Global Market Report, and the Asia-Pacific is projected to experience the most rapid growth in the approaching period. The report encompasses regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

