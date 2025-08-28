Prenups Go Mainstream As Online Legal Services Slash Costs For Couples

Pre nups becoming more affordable

Affordable prenuptial agreements now available online, as co halves costs by integrating legal services with OLS Solicitors.

SWINDON, WILTSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Once reserved for the wealthy, prenuptial agreements are now gaining widespread popularity among couples across the UK. This shift is being driven by changing attitudes and the availability of affordable legal solutions, such as those offered by leading online provider href="" rel="external nofollow" c .The company has introduced a fully solicitor-drafted prenuptial agreement service starting from £799, providing couples with a cost-effective alternative to traditional legal routes that often charge in excess of £2,500.“There's been a significant change in how prenups are perceived. They're no longer about mistrust-they're about clarity and fairness,” said Mark Keenan, Managing Director of co.“We're proud to offer a solution that is affordable, expert-led, and accessible to ordinary couples planning their future together.”To ensure the highest level of legal protection, Divorce-Online works in partnership with OLS Solicitors , a separately regulated law firm which it owns but operates at arm's length. OLS Solicitors provides legal advice and bespoke drafting by qualified solicitors regulated by the Solicitors Regulation Authority (SRA).Additionally, Divorce-Online has secured partnerships with other independent legal providers to offer legal advice for the other party to the agreement, available from just £399-a key requirement for prenups to hold weight in court.“It's vital that both parties receive independent legal advice. We've made that part of the process as simple and cost-effective as possible,” added Keenan.Unlike basic template providers, the Divorce-Online service includes a solicitor consultation, personalised drafting, and legal compliance checks-ensuring the agreement reflects the couple's specific circumstances and meets current legal standards.With more people marrying later in life, or bringing assets and children into relationships, prenuptial agreements are increasingly seen as a practical step rather than a pessimistic one. Courts in England and Wales are also giving greater recognition to prenups, provided they are entered into voluntarily, with full disclosure and legal advice.“A well-drafted prenup can prevent conflict and cost in the future,” said Keenan.“Our clients want to protect what matters, and we're here to help them do that without the stress or expense traditionally associated with legal processes.”As high street and London-based law firms continue to price many couples out of obtaining this type of protection, platforms like co are helping to level the playing field, offering solicitor-backed legal services at a realistic and transparent cost.About coEstablished in 1999, co is one of the UK's leading online legal services providers, offering affordable and efficient solutions for divorce, financial agreements, and prenuptial contracts. The company works with SRA-regulated firms, including OLS Solicitors, to ensure its services meet the highest legal standards.

