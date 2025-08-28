US House Democrats SLAM Trump Over India Oil Tariff

US House Democrats criticised former President Donald Trump for targeting India with a tariff on Russian oil, calling it damaging to bilateral ties. They warned the move could sabotage Washington's strategic partnership with New Delhi and complicate global energy and trade relations.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.