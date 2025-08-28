Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
US House Democrats SLAM Trump Over India Oil Tariff


2025-08-28 06:18:08
US House Democrats criticised former President Donald Trump for targeting India with a tariff on Russian oil, calling it damaging to bilateral ties. They warned the move could sabotage Washington's strategic partnership with New Delhi and complicate global energy and trade relations.

