Tesla Stumbles In Europe: July Sales Plunge 40% As BYD, Hyundai-Kia Leave It In The Dust

Tesla is slipping in Europe's fast-expanding electric vehicle market.

The company's sales tumbled in July, with registrations down 40% from the previous year, reducing its market share to just 0.8%, according to the European Automobile Manufacturers' Association (ACEA).

Tesla registered 8,837 cars across the EU, EFTA, and the UK during the month, well below the 14,769 sold a year earlier. For the year so far, deliveries have fallen 33.6% to 119,013 vehicles, down from 179,338 in 2024.

The decline stands out against the overall momentum in Europe's EV market. From January to July, more than 1 million battery-electric cars were registered, representing a 24.2% year-over-year increase, and lifting their market share to 15.6%, up from 12.5% a year earlier.

Hybrids also gained ground, climbing to 34.7% of new registrations, while demand for petrol and diesel cars continued to fall.

Competitors are benefiting from Tesla's slowdown. BYD saw registrations surge 225% in July and 291% year-to-date, while European groups such as Volkswagen and Asian rivals like Hyundai-Kia grew their presence.

Tesla now trails across several major markets, including Germany and France.

The company also faces broader challenges. The EV maker's global car sales have slowed, and CEO Elon Musk has cautioned that the company“could have a few rough quarters” ahead.

At the same time, Musk's outspoken remarks and ties to the Trump administration have dented Tesla's image in Europe.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment for Tesla was 'bullish' amid 'normal' message volume.

Tesla's stock has declined 13.4% so far in 2025.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.