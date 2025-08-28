Who Is Yosha Iglesias, And Why Her Victory In French Chess Matters Globally

At 37 years old, Yosha Iglesias has etched her name into the history books by winning the French Women's Chess Championship, becoming only the second openly transgender player to claim a national chess title. Ranked seventh in the 16-player knockout tournament held in Vichy, France, Iglesias triumphed in the final against Women's Grandmaster (WGM) Mitra Hejazipour, winning the match 1.5–0.5. Iglesias's path to the championship was marked by impressive victories. She edged out WGM Maria Nepeina-Leconte 3.5–2.5 in a tense opening round, followed by convincing 1.5–0.5 wins over International Masters (IM) Pauline Guichard and Anastasia Savina in the quarterfinal and semifinal rounds. She later described her game against Guichard as the finest performance of her chess career. Speaking on her win, Iglesias reflected on the broader significance of her achievement,“This title means everything. I hope it sends a clear message to young trans players-that you don't have to choose between your identity and the game you love.”

Iglesias follows in the footsteps of Annemarie Meier, who won the German Women's Chess Championship in 2003 and was the first transgender woman to win a national chess title. Meier, now retired from competitive play, voiced her support, emphasizing that Iglesias's victory stands as a symbol of acceptance and visibility for trans women in sports.“It's a global message of empowerment,” Meier said in an interview with Chess.“We need open, respectful conversations about trans women in chess and sport-without fear or hate,” Yosha added.

Who is Yosha Iglesias?

She follows Annemarie Meier, the 2003 German Women's Chess Champion, as the second transgender woman to win such a title. Meier expressed support for Iglesias, describing her victory as a beacon of hope and normalization for trans athletes worldwide. Despite facing online harassment and controversy-especially after FIDE's 2023 policy that temporarily restricted transgender women from participating in women-only events-Iglesias has used adversity as motivation. She has publicly thanked her critics for pushing her to grow stronger both as a person and a competitor.

Off the board, Iglesias is known for her candid and thoughtful reflections on identity, mental health, and personal growth. After her emotional final match, which ended in a heartfelt embrace with Hejazipour, she described the moment as one of genuine sisterhood and mutual respect. Looking ahead, Iglesias plans to pursue the Woman Grandmaster (WGM) title and hopes to represent France in future international events, such as the European Team Championship or the Chess Olympiad. With surgery scheduled for October, she remains optimistic about reaching her peak performance soon.“I'm reaching my highest rating at 37,” Yosha said.“That proves life before transition was only half-lived. Now, I'm finally becoming who I was always meant to be-on and off the board.”