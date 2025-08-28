TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter Launched: Price, Range, Features & Booking Details

TVS has expanded its electric scooter lineup in India with the launch of its third EV, the Orbiter. This e-scooter has been priced at Rs 99,900. It is evident from the images that the new TVS Orbiter is marketed as an urban electric scooter suitable for both young people and the whole family. Overall, the style is really good, and it has contemporary features like big LED lighting, a sizable windscreen, and big, somewhat curved body panels.

TVS Orbiter comes as a key challenger to rivals like Ather Rizta, Ola S1X and Hero Vida VX2.

Go Orbiting with the all-new TVS Orbiter.A ride that moves with you, wherever you go ready, always reliable, and Always On - designed to make your daily lifestyle effortless, exciting, and unforgettable.

- TVS Motor Company (@tvsmotorcompany) August 28, 2025

TVS Orbiter Electric Scooter: What Do We Know About It?

The TVS Orbiter is an electric scooter designed for urban use. It appears to be a useful design. It has a huge widescreen, dual-tone paint, Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument cluster, and massive LED lighting. OTA updates and USB charging are a couple of the main features.

According to the company's performance claims, a single charge may cover 158 km of riding. Unlike iQube, which offers a variety of battery types, it is only offered in a 3.1 kWh battery packing option. Fast charging options and the total charging time have not yet been disclosed to the public. A highly comprehensive instrument cluster with Bluetooth connection is included with the scooter.

TVS has fitted the scooter with a number of high-end amenities, including reverse parking assistance, hill hold capability, and cruise control.

The Orbiter electric scooter's battery parameters have not yet been disclosed by TVS. It has a hub-motor for the wheels. The electric scooter can, however, travel up to 158 kilometres between charges, according to the firm. Additionally, the producer of two-wheelers has disclosed that the Orbiter can reach a maximum speed of 68 kmph.

Neon Sunburst, Stratos Blue, Lunar Grey, Stellar Silver, Cosmic Titanium, and Martian Copper are the six colour schemes available for purchase on the TVS Orbiter, which is now accepting online reservations. It is in opposition to the Ather Rizta.