Bihar On High Alert After Intel Flags Infiltration Of 3 Jem Terrorists From Pakistan Via Nepal: Police
The officials have said that the three JeM terrorist have been identified as Hasnanin Ali, a resident of Rawalpindi, Adil Hussain from Umarkot, and Mohammad Usman from Bhawalpur – all from Pakistan.
The three terrorists from Pakistan entered Nepal sometime in first week of August and then infiltrated into Bihar state on August 15. The Bihar Police Headquarters has circulated names, photographs, and passport details of the three terrorists to border districts.
Bihar DGP Vinay Kumar said,“Yes, a general alert has been sounded across the state. All district police and several other wings of the Bihar Police have been directed to maintain a close watch and 'extraordinary' vigil to thwart any attempt by anti-national elements by intensifying area domination patrolling and search operations. The security has already been heightened in the state.”
The infiltration has been reported just ahead of the Assembly elections in Bihar – also a time when political parties engage in election campaigns with high-profile politicians visiting the state.
“Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawans have been put on alert, while airport and railway security agencies have stepped up vigilance. Intelligence units are closely monitoring suspicious activities at the local level. This is not the first instance of terrorist infiltration through the Bihar-Nepal border, which has often been exploited due to easy movement,” a police officer was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.
Surveillance has been increased and people of Bihar and surrounding states have been advised to remain alert.From election coverage: Nitish Kumar announces free electricity for up to 125 units
In view of the high alert in Bihar after the intel reports, security around the vital institutions and tourist places in Rajgir, Bodhgaya, Patna and several other places have been enhanced as a precautionary measure.
Security had been beefed at all places where footfall of tourists was high, like Mahabodhi Temple Complex (Bodh Gaya), Viswa Shanti Stupa (Rajgir), Mahaveer temple and Takhat Sri Harimandir Ji, Patna Sahib (Patna). Besides, security was also enhanced at all airports in the state.
