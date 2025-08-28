BSF, BGB Agree To Tighten Security, Curb Illegal Border Entries In Dhaka Talks: What Was Discussed?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A Directorate General level of talks between the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) and Border Security Force (BSF)' concluded on Thursday, with both the sides agreeing to tighten security and curb illegal entries by signing a Joint Record of Discussions (JRD).

The talks, which began on August 25, saw the participation of high-level officers from both India and Bangladesh in Dhaka.

The Indian delegation led by DG BSF Shri Daljit Singh Chaudhary comprised 11 members. It included senior BSF officials, representatives from the Ministry of Home Affairs, Ministry of External Affairs, and officials from the Indian High Commission in Dhaka.

The Bangladesh delegation led by DG BGB Major General Mohammad Ashrafuzzaman Siddiqui comprised 21 members.

The officials of BSF and BGB during their four-day long meeting discussed a wide range of issues, including tightening of border security.

According to a joint press release, DG BGB expressed deep concern over“indiscriminate shootings and killings of innocent Bangladeshi nationals by BSF and Indian citizens along the border.”

DG BSF reiterated his commitment to prevent the border killings by adopting additional precautions and intensifying night patrols along vulnerable border areas.

“Both sides agreed to undertake joint awareness programs, implement socio-economic development initiatives in vulnerable areas, promote respect for border sanctity, and prevent cross-border movement of criminals with the objective of reducing such incidents to zero,” as per the press release.

Additionally, DG BSF said in the meeting that Bangladeshi nationals residing illegally in India would be repatriated following mutually agreed processes.

It was also decided that India and Bangladesh won't undertake any development activities within 150 yards of the zero line without prior approval, as well as facilitate Joint Rivers Commission–approved riverbank protection works and to prevent unauthorised activities in common rivers along the border.

Effective measures will be taken up to prevent border residents from engaging in cross-border crimes such as illegal intrusion, smuggling, human trafficking, breaching with border pillars and other transboundary offences.

BSF and BGB reiterated their 'Zero Tolerance' stance against any armed insurgent groups operating across the border. The delegates agreed to engage in real-time information sharing to prevent terrorist activities along the border.

Both sides agreed to refrain from any kind of airspace violation. To avoid any misunderstanding in the future, both sides consented to share real-time information regarding pre-scheduled flights and keep each other informed.

Both sides agreed to advise their respective media not to spread contradictory, misleading propaganda or rumors against each other that may create tension along the border.