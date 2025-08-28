22 Goranson Bain Ausley Attorneys Named Best Lawyers In America® 2026 For Collaborative Law: Family Law - Most Honorees In Texas And In The United States

With more attorneys recognized for Collaborative Law: Family Law than any firm in Texas and in the United States, GBA affirms its leadership in advancing constructive, solutions-focused divorce.

Goranson Bain Ausley, Texas's largest law firm exclusively dedicated to family law, is proud to announce that 22 attorneys have been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in America® for Collaborative Law: Family Law - the highest number of honorees in both Texas and the United States.

With over half of the firm's attorneys trained in Collaborative Divorce, GBA is among the most experienced Collaborative Divorce firms in Texas. The firm also has four Credentialed Collaborative Professionals and plays a leading role in teaching, speaking, and contributing to the growth of Collaborative Divorce across the state.

Collaborative Divorce offers clients a private, respectful, and cost-effective alternative to litigation. The process fosters open communication, allows for customized solutions, and reduces the emotional and financial toll of divorce - helping families preserve relationships, protect children, and avoid unnecessary escalation of conflict.

“When clients choose the collaborative law process, they're choosing a path that prioritizes dignity, privacy, and a focus on the future. We are proud that so many of our attorneys have been recognized for their expertise in this area and remain committed to helping families resolve disputes with respect and compassion.”

– Esther Donald, Partner and Credentialed Collaborative Divorce Lawyer | Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley attorneys recognized in the 2026 Best Lawyers in America® for Collaborative Law: Family Law include:

Austin Office



Kristen A. Algert

Thomas L. Ausley

Kelly Ausley-Flores

P. Lindley Bain

Kristiana Butler

Kelly Caperton Fischer Eric A. Robertson

Dallas/Plano Office



Angeline Lindley Bain

Kyle G. Basinger

Hayley Collins Blair

Esther R. Donald

Thomas P. Goranson

Thomas A. Greenwald

Curtis W. Harrison II

Jonathan R. James

Aimee Pingenot Key

Beth E. Maultsby

Kathryn J. Murphy

Kathryn Flowers Samler

Jeffrey Shore Chandler R. Winslow

San Antonio Office

Charla D. Davies

About Goranson Bain Ausley

Goranson Bain Ausley is a Texas-based family law firm with offices in Dallas, Plano, Austin, Fort Worth, Granbury, Midland, and San Antonio. The firm was recently voted the #1 Family Law Firm in Dallas/Fort Worth and Austin/San Antonio by Texas Lawyer, reflecting its trusted reputation across the state.

Known for its integrity, expertise, and constructive approach, GBA helps clients protect their families, finances, and futures while minimizing conflict and promoting resolution. With 50 family law attorneys in Texas, including 32 Board Certified in Family Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization, GBA is recognized as a leader in family law representation statewide.

Contact Information:

Name: Chelsea Nark

Email: ...

Job Title: Digital Marketing & Communications Specialist



CE , ReleaseLive Press Release Distribution , IcrowdLegal , English